Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 33/1 Sands to bounce back at Leopardstown

Leopardstown
Our racing expert has four selections on Sunday

Our resident tipster struck with a 33/1 winner yesterday and is back today with three selections at Leopardstown and Lingfield...

Leopardstown - 13:40 - Back Sea Of Sands

Sea Of Sands was pulled up when last seen at this track but there was an excuse for that run and I think he has the potential to bounce back and run well at a big price.

His jumping wasn't too convincing when he bolted up on hurdling debut at Listowel and it let him down when stepped up in class for the Royal Bond. He was held up in last and his jumping lacked fluency for much of the race. He was still travelling well in last turning into the home straight before running on strongly once asked for his effort and switched to the outside to finish third.

Given the ground and momentum lost through poor jumping, that was a good run in defeat from Sea Of Sands and he was sent off third favourite for a Grade 1 at this track at Christmas but he was pulled up and was found to be clinically abnormal post race.

A tongue tie going on for the first time today makes me wonder if he might have had a wind op after that poor run and a hood going on may help him settle a bit better early on and allow Brian Hayes to not have to ride him with exaggerated patient tactics. The likely strong pace will also suit on that front and could set up the race for him to close strongly past weakening rivals late on.

There is still a concern over his jumping and it might be that he will be better going right-handed and he does have to show the poor run last time was a one-off but I think the market has overreacted to one run and any 25/126.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Sea Of Sands in the 13:40 at Leopardstown 0.5pt e/w @

SBK33/1

Lingfield - 15:45 - Back Dashing Harry

There could be a lot of early pace in this five-furlong handicap at Lingfield and a couple of potential late closers appeal at double-figure prices to hopefully take advantage of this.

Dashing Harry finished last of six last time at Southwell but he wasn't beaten far and that was a tougher race than he faces today while he also seemed to race a bit awkwardly early on when being restrained to race in behind rivals.

That was a more encouraging sign after a poor run on his previous start and I think the removal of the hood helped so it's a positive that it's one again not on today.

He put together a string of good runs over five furlongs at Southwell towards the end of last year and his run over five furlongs at Wolverhampton can be forgiven given he had a wide trip.

I'm hoping there won't be a repeat of that today and Adam Farragher can put him on the rail from stall two before looking to find his way in between rivals late on as the pace hopefully collapses. Any double-figure prices appeal.

Recommended Bet

Back Dashing Harry in the 15:45 at Lingfield 0.5pt win @

SBK16/1

Lingfield - 15:45 - Back Rainyniteingeorgia

The other late closer who appeals at the prices is Rainyniteingeorgia who had a victory over C&D against one of today's rivals, Mc Loven, at the end of the last year.

There was a strong pace that day which suited Rainyniteingeorgia and she hasn't had a similar setup in her three starts since. She was a bit awkwardly away over C&D next time and then ended up racing a bit too keenly and was too far back in a race that wasn't too strongly run.

The slower surface at Chelmsford on her last two starts may not have been ideal for her and she could never get a clear run when finishing a close fifth behind Blazes Boylan two starts ago.

She's getting back on a quicker all weather surface today and is likely to have the strong early pace to help her settle and close late so while there is the unknown over how she will react to all the headgear being off today, I think the market has underestimated her chance and any double-figure prices appeal.

Recommended Bet

Back Rainyniteingeorgia in the 15:45 at Lingfield 0.5pt win @

SBK12/1

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025

Staked: 33.50pts

Returned: 137.08pts

P/L: +103.58pts

