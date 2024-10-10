Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 33/1 Principle to charge home at Tramore
Our resident tipster has analysed Thursday's racing and has a sole selection at a big price at Tramore...
Showed promise on point debut
Sharper test likely to suit
Principle Charge is overpriced at Tramore
Tramore - 15:15 - Back Principle Charge
Principle Charge makes her rules debut in the mares maiden hurdle at Tramore and I think she can be far more competitive than the market currently suggests.
She made her debut in a three-mile point at Borris House and ran a promising race in defeat. She raced quite keenly throughout the first two circuits which resulted in her tracking the leaders having initially been held up. She was still travelling well in a leading group of six on the long run to two out and was switched out wide to make her challenge in the home straight. She couldn't go with Blue Velvet, who was set to win before unseating at the last, but responded well enough under pressure to finish a close third.
While I think that was only an average maiden of its type, Principle Charge did well to finish as close to the winner as she did considering how keenly she raced for the first two circuits. That keen going nature is something that has shown up in her full brother Donnacha and like him, I expect that she will be better suited by a sharper test than the three miles she faced on debut.
It may be that today will be more about her education given that keenness shown on debut and if Savante comes back to the level she showed on bumper debut then the rest could all be running for second but I think the market has overlooked Principle Charge's potential for improvement in a moderate race and any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.
Now read Katie Midwinter's Thursday tips here.
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024
Staked: 217.50pts
Returned: 250.84pts
P/L: +33.34pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
