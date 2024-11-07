Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 33/1 Champagne on rules debut at Clonmel

Showed ability in pointing field

Not an overly strong race for rules debut

Champagne Avenue is overpriced at Clonmel

Champagne Avenue was inconsistent in the pointing field but the best of his form suggests he could have a chance of being competitive at a big price on his rules debut at Clonmel.

He made a promising debut when a close third at Dromahane with subsequent hurdle winner Kilbarry Hill in second. Champagne Avenue ran poorly next time at the same track but it was only two weeks later so the race may have come sooner than ideal.

On his return after 223 days at Boulta, he ran fairly well and was in the process of doing so again on his next start at the same track before falling at two out when in contention.

Champagne Avenue ran poorly on his final start of that season but bounced back on his first run this season when comfortably beating a moderate field having easily got to the front before looking quite idle once there.

Those that have already run over hurdles don't set a particularly high standard in this maiden hurdle and I think a repeat of the best of Champagne Avenue's runs in points would give him a chance of running well. It may be that he will put in one of his below par runs or that his jumping of hurdles won't be as slick as some of his rivals but his current price looks to underestimate his chance and any 20/121.00 or bigger appeals.