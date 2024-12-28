Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 28/1 winning pointer on handicap debut at Limerick

Limerick
Our racing expert has two selections on Saturday

Our resident tipster has analysed Saturday's racing and has two selections at double-figure prices at Newbury and Limerick...

  • Showed promise in points and point bumper

  • Given very patient rides in maiden hurdles

  • Chef's Kiss is overpriced at Limerick

Newbury - 12:37 - Back In Limbo

He showed a good level of ability in points and was returning from a 606-day absence at Exeter when making his first start for Chris Down. He raced quite keenly under restraint in midfield early on and that increased as he ran down the hill in the back straight. That keenness took him into a prominent position and he travelled strongly turning into the home straight in behind the leaders. Angled out to make his challenge approaching three out, he got upsides the leader but he couldn't quite sustain his effort coming to the last and faded to finish fourth.

I think that was a deeper race than the one In Limbo contests today and hopefully he will settle better through the first half of the race today now that the freshness is out of him. Any double-figure prices appeal.

Recommended Bet

Back In Limbo in the 12:37 at Newbury 0.5pt e/w @

SBK12/1

Limerick - 15:25 - Back Chef's Kiss

Chef's Kiss hasn't been competitive in three starts in maiden hurdles but I think he could be capable of showing far more of his handicap debut at Limerick.

He started his career in the Irish pointing field and was in the process of making a promising debut when taking quite a heavy fall at two out. He ran disappointingly on his next start when dropping away very quickly and being pulled up but he bounced back on his final start in that sphere at Monksgrange. He was a very fortunate winner as Arctic Conditions had the race won when coming down at the last but Chef's Kiss still ran an encouraging race having been held up in a detached last early on and the runner up has won a bumper since.

Chef's Kiss joined Philip Rothwell after that and made a promising start for him in a point bumper at Downpatrick when staying on strongly into third having been trapped in behind horses coming down the hill and he only got out turning into the home straight.

He hasn't shown much in three starts in maiden hurdles but he did show a bit of promise at Clonmel when held up in a detached last and he made some late headway while not being given a hard time.

This doesn't look a particularly strong race and given the potential that Chef's Kiss has to improve from what he's shown so far under rules, I think the market is underestimating his chance. Any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Chef's Kiss in the 15:25 at Limerick 1pt win @

SBK28/1

Now read Kevin Blake's Saturday tips here.

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024

Staked: 297.00pts

Returned: 385.45pts

P/L: +88.45pts

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Grand National Tips

Grand National 2025 Cheat Sheet: Best bets plus Paul Nicholls and Rachael Blackmore

  • Max Liu
Grand National at Aintree tips cheat sheet
Grand National Tips

2025 Grand National Tips: Kevin Blake gives his 1-2-3-4 verdict for the Aintree feature

  • Kevin Blake
Betfair tipster Kevin Blake
Paul Nicholls

Paul Nicholls Grand National Day Runners: Five in the big one but Kandoo Kid can be very competitive

  • Paul Nicholls
Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    2025 Grand National Tips: Kevin Blake gives his 1-2-3-4 verdict for the Aintree feature

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Paul Nicholls Grand National Day Runners: Five in the big one but Kandoo Kid can be very competitive

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Rachael Blackmore Grand National Day Preview: Minella Indo is in great form

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Aintree Grand National Meeting Saturday Tips: Iroko to star in huge odds Lucky 15

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Aintree Grand National Meeting Saturday Tips: Iroko to star in huge odds Lucky 15

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Aintree Day 2 Tips

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Aintree Day 1 Tips

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

Mullen it over

  • Joe Dyer
Weighed In

A Red Letter Day

  • Editor