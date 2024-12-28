Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 28/1 winning pointer on handicap debut at Limerick

Showed promise in points and point bumper

Given very patient rides in maiden hurdles

Chef's Kiss is overpriced at Limerick

He showed a good level of ability in points and was returning from a 606-day absence at Exeter when making his first start for Chris Down. He raced quite keenly under restraint in midfield early on and that increased as he ran down the hill in the back straight. That keenness took him into a prominent position and he travelled strongly turning into the home straight in behind the leaders. Angled out to make his challenge approaching three out, he got upsides the leader but he couldn't quite sustain his effort coming to the last and faded to finish fourth.

I think that was a deeper race than the one In Limbo contests today and hopefully he will settle better through the first half of the race today now that the freshness is out of him. Any double-figure prices appeal.

Recommended Bet Back In Limbo in the 12:37 at Newbury 0.5pt e/w @ SBK 12/1

Chef's Kiss hasn't been competitive in three starts in maiden hurdles but I think he could be capable of showing far more of his handicap debut at Limerick.

He started his career in the Irish pointing field and was in the process of making a promising debut when taking quite a heavy fall at two out. He ran disappointingly on his next start when dropping away very quickly and being pulled up but he bounced back on his final start in that sphere at Monksgrange. He was a very fortunate winner as Arctic Conditions had the race won when coming down at the last but Chef's Kiss still ran an encouraging race having been held up in a detached last early on and the runner up has won a bumper since.

Chef's Kiss joined Philip Rothwell after that and made a promising start for him in a point bumper at Downpatrick when staying on strongly into third having been trapped in behind horses coming down the hill and he only got out turning into the home straight.

He hasn't shown much in three starts in maiden hurdles but he did show a bit of promise at Clonmel when held up in a detached last and he made some late headway while not being given a hard time.

This doesn't look a particularly strong race and given the potential that Chef's Kiss has to improve from what he's shown so far under rules, I think the market is underestimating his chance. Any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.