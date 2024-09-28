Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 28/1 McNamara Charge at Listowel

Return to hurdles a positive

Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore has another strong book of rides at Newmarket this afternoon, including one on Puppet Master for Aidan O'Brien in the Group 2 contest at 13:50.

The 2yo colt is open to stacks of improvement after finishing second and first on his first two starts, and if you fancy he'll finish in the top three today then you can back him at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00, from 8/131.61, to do so. Just click on the odds in the below banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Puppet Master to finish Top 3 in 13:50 Newmarket SBK 1/1

Korea is a very short-priced favourite in the opening maiden hurdle at Listowel as she makes her debut for Willie Mullins. She ran to a fairly good level on the flat in France and seemed the type who could improve for the switch to hurdling but I think she faces a rival in Kazakh d'Arthel who can be more of a danger than the market suggests.

He also started his career in France and made his debut in an AQPS flat race at Paray-Le-Monial. He raced a bit keenly in a very slowly run race and then got trapped behind horses around the final bend while the front pair got away. Once in the clear, he ran on strongly but had been left with too much to do and finished third and he finished so well that he was in front soon after the line.

While that was only a fair race, Kazakh d'Arthel looked far better than the bare result suggested and his action suggests that he will have no problem with conditions today. He also physically looked the type to improve with time and take to jumping so hopefully he will jump well on his debut for Gavin Cromwell. Any 5/23.50 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Kazakh d'Arthel in the 14:15 at Listowel 1pt win @ SBK 100/30

Eric McNamara has been in flying form at the Listowel Festival and I'm hoping he can continue that with Highland Charge who returns to hurdles for the first time for this yard.

He was bought for £16,000 last year and has only made two starts since for McNamara. Both of those were over fences and the jumping issues that he had shown when trained by Noel Meade were once again on show in both starts and he finished tailed off twice.

At the end of his time with Meade, he won a handicap hurdle on soft ground at Kilbeggan off a 1lb higher mark than he races off today and followed that up with a good run in defeat at Galway in a Listed handicap hurdle where he didn't quite see out the trip, weakening away from jumping two out close up.

Highland Charge has worn a tongue tie on two occasions in the past and it goes back on today, which may also suggest that some work has been done on his wind since his last run in January.

He has been a weak finisher in the past and it could be that will once again be the case or he just not be as good as he was but I think the market has overreacted to his two runs over fences for this yard and any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.