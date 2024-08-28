Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 25/1 ex-pointer on rules debut at Bellewstown

Showed promise in points

Could be suited by sharper test

Locked Box is overpriced at Bellewstown

Locked Box failed to win in three starts in points but showed promise in both completed runs and I think the market has overlooked his chance on rules debut in the bumper at Bellewstown.

He made his debut at Lingstown and was given a very patient ride. His jumping was a bit sticky early on too and he raced a long way off the pace. He was still around twenty lengths behind with a circuit to go before making headway turning down the back straight for the final time. His significant progress continued as he moved into third turning out of the back straight but after getting in close to two out, he was swiftly left behind by the winner and finished third with subsequent bumper winner, Jazz De Cotte, in second.

Locked Box fell early on next time after three months off the track and was off for another two months before making his third and final start in points at Dawstown. He raced in midfield before moving into contention at the end of the back straight but after making a slight mistake at two out, he didn't quite see out the trip and finished seventh.

I think the sharper test of a bumper could see Locked Box in a better light than three miles and fences at this stage of his career and the ability that he showed on debut suggests he can be competitive in a race of this quality.

It might be that he would ideally want a more galloping track but I think the market is underestimating his chance of making a winning rules debut and any 12/113.00 or bigger appeals.