Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 25/1 Carroll handicapper at Lingfield

Rhys's bet is returning to artificial surface

He has gone well after a break

Tea Sea is overpriced at Lingfield

Tea Sea was well beaten when last seen but that was on the turf at Brighton and I think he has a better chance of bouncing back today on his return to an artificial surface than the market suggests.

He was a very comfortable winner on his first handicap start on an artificial surface at Southwell and, while he failed to add to that in three subsequent starts on artificial surfaces, I think the steadier pace of those races didn't suit him.

When beaten at this track over a mile two starts ago, the first three were in those positions throughout. Tea Sea raced too keenly at the back of the field on the inside and could never get competitive.

Tea Sea is returning to the track today after a 106-day break and, given that he won after an 80-day break at Southwell and has run respectably after other absences, there are reasons to hope the break since his poor run at Brighton will have done him some good.

There is a concern that the trip around this track could be too sharp for him and he may need a return to a track with a longer trip and possibly wear headgear to show his best. But I think the market is underestimating his chance in a race of this quality and any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals.