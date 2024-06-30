Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 22/1 Cash to land the money at Cartmel

Returning to more suitable opportunity

Has run well at this track

Cash Again is overpriced at Cartmel

Cash Again was last seen finishing a well beaten fifth over C&D a month ago but that was in stronger company than he faces today and I think he could cause a shock in the closing race.

That run over C&D was in a strong hunter chase with the front two home being rated 127 and Cash Again had a very inexperienced jockey in the saddle. Little was asked of the horse as he dropped well behind the main pack and he was tailed off in seventh at the last before being asked for some effort on the run-in and he stayed on to finish fifth.

Cash Again hasn't looked an easy ride in the past so the return of a professional jockey in the saddle today is a positive and he ran well under Bruce Lynn to finish third at Hexham when last seen in a handicap off a 1lb higher mark than he races off today. He had also shown prior to that, that he's capable of running well at this track over fences when narrowly beaten by Hungry Tiger over a shorter trip.

Given that he isn't an easy ride and can drop the bridle at times, it may be that Cash Again get behind again and won't be able to be competitive in the closing stages but given his good performances on his most recent starts in handicaps and the quality of this race I think he's overpriced and any 12/113.00 or bigger appeals.