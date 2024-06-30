Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 22/1 Cash to land the money at Cartmel

Cartmel
Our racing expert has one selection on Sunday

Our resident tipster has analysed Sunday's racing and has a sole selection at a big price at Cartmel...

  • Returning to more suitable opportunity

  • Has run well at this track

  • Cash Again is overpriced at Cartmel

Cartmel - 16:55 - Back Cash Again

Cash Again was last seen finishing a well beaten fifth over C&D a month ago but that was in stronger company than he faces today and I think he could cause a shock in the closing race.

That run over C&D was in a strong hunter chase with the front two home being rated 127 and Cash Again had a very inexperienced jockey in the saddle. Little was asked of the horse as he dropped well behind the main pack and he was tailed off in seventh at the last before being asked for some effort on the run-in and he stayed on to finish fifth.

Cash Again hasn't looked an easy ride in the past so the return of a professional jockey in the saddle today is a positive and he ran well under Bruce Lynn to finish third at Hexham when last seen in a handicap off a 1lb higher mark than he races off today. He had also shown prior to that, that he's capable of running well at this track over fences when narrowly beaten by Hungry Tiger over a shorter trip.

Given that he isn't an easy ride and can drop the bridle at times, it may be that Cash Again get behind again and won't be able to be competitive in the closing stages but given his good performances on his most recent starts in handicaps and the quality of this race I think he's overpriced and any 12/113.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Cash Again in the 16:55 at Cartmel 1pt e/w @

SBK22/1

Now read Daryl Carter's Sunday tips here.

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024

Staked: 146.00pts

Returned: 108.90pts

P/L: -37.10pts

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Horse Racing Tips

Mark Milligan's Big Race Preview: Take improving Matsuri to win Irish Derby

  • Mark Milligan
Daryl Carter Tips

Daryl Carter's Tips: He will be a Friendly price to land the Irish Derby

  • Daryl Carter
Daryl Carter.
Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore: Los Angeles our number one in Irish Derby

  • Ryan Moore
Betfair ambassador Ryan Moore

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Daryl Carter's Tips: He will be a Friendly price to land the Irish Derby

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Ryan Moore: Los Angeles our number one in Irish Derby

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 22/1 Cash to land the money at Cartmel

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Back Little Queenie for Rockingham honours in Sunday double

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Back Little Queenie for Rockingham honours in Sunday double

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

''There's lots to like about Noble Dynasty''

  • James Mackie
Racing...Only Bettor

Royal Ascot Day 5 - ''A stiff 6f will really suit him''

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

The Royal Ascot Debrief - "An event like nowhere else''

  • Editor
Weighed In

Unrelatable | Weighed-In

  • Editor