Jumping held her back in points

Testing ground should be no issue

Getaway Theatre is overpriced at Stratford

No. 4 Getaway Theatre (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 14 Trainer: Stuart Edmunds

Jockey: Ciaran Gethings

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Coco Mademoiselle is the odds-on favourite in this opening mares' maiden hurdle and she could be a class above these if building on her success in a bumper last season, but there's another winning ex-Irish pointer who makes some appeal at a bigger price.

Getaway Theatre got off the mark at the second attempt in that sphere having shown promise on her debut at Belclare. Her jumping held her back on debut, both in terms of making mistakes and jumping out to the left on the right-handed track. However, she was still in close contention in second at three out where she made a terrible mistake and couldn't recover from that.

Her jumping was better on her second start at Rathcannon where I thought she was more dominant in victory than the margin suggests. She travelled very smoothly to the front approaching two out and went clear of her rivals before looking to idle in front, which kept to superiority over One For Daisy down to four lengths at the line.

The manner in which Getaway Theatre travelled through that race on soft ground suggests she has at least a fairly good level of ability and that the ground conditions today will be no issue for her, whereas they may be a concern for a few of her rivals.

It may be that she doesn't want quite this far at this stage of her career but I think she has the ability to be more competitive than the markets currently suggests and any 12/113.00 or bigger appeals.

