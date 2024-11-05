Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 18/1 chance to break hurdling duck at Fairyhouse

Second start for new yard

Mark has taken gradual drop

Lariat is overpriced at Fairyhouse

This looks a weak juvenile hurdle and I think Bay Brook is overpriced given the ability he showed on hurdling debut at Galway.

Having been well beaten on his flat debut when hanging left in the straight at the Curragh, he was sent off at a huge price at Galway but shaped with promise. He was held up and generally jumped well and was still travelling strongly approaching two out. He came under driving on landing and didn't get a clear path through, having to barge in between rivals around the final bend, and kept on without ever looking like challenging to finish ninth.

The way that Bay Brook jumped and travelled through the race was encouraging for his future in this sphere and this looks a weaker contest than that. Given that he's now had experience, they may also ride him much handier today and that could help his chance too.

There is a slight concern that he's only had a ten-day break and it could be that some hurdling newcomers will step up markedly on their flat runs but I think Bay Brook has the potential to build on the promise of the Galway run and any 8/19.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Bay Brook in the 13:05 at Fairyhouse 1pt e/w SBK 10/1

Complete Fiction is making an even quicker return to the track having run on the flat only two days ago but, in a race lacking depth in quality, I think he could run well on only his second start over hurdles.

He finished tailed off when last seen over hurdles but that was in December 2020 and he's been much improved on the flat since then. He won fairly comfortably off 74 in that sphere at Naas and followed it up with a good run at Listowel. His last two runs have been poor but I'm not sure the very testing ground suited at Leopardstown and I think the trip was too sharp for him and track may not have suited last time at the Curragh when some bumping also didn't help his cause.

I think this track will be more suitable for him and they have found a race with little depth in quality for his return to hurdling. Given that they are doing this at this stage of his career, I'm hopeful that he's been schooling well and hopefully the run won't come too soon after Sunday's disappointment. Any double-figure prices appeal.

Recommended Bet Back Complete Fiction in the 13:40 at Fairyhouse 0.5pt win SBK 10/1

Lariat has failed to win in sixteen starts over hurdles but I think he could run well at a big price in this handicap on his second start for John McConnell.

He finished second off 102 in a couple of handicap hurdles back in 2022 when trained by Ado McGuinness.

His form dipped when moved to James Lambe and having started his time with Lambe rated 100 over hurdles, he runs today off a mark of 83.

Lariat has now moved to John McConnell and I'm hoping that a recent run on the flat at Navan, when trapped wide throughout, will have put him spot on for his return to hurdling.

It may be that he's not the horse that he once was but I think the switch to McConnell and return to good ground in this sphere could see Lariat bounce back to a better level of form and any 12/113.00 or bigger appeals.