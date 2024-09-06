Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 16/1 winning pointer at Bangor

Shown fair level of ability

Fine Margin is a very short-priced favourite for the opening novices' hurdle at Bangor and he may outclass his rivals but he's likely to face pressure for the lead from Jumping Susie and Home Sweet Highway.

Fumet d'Oudairies would have a big chance if returning at his best but there's a doubt over that given he's had 615 days off the track and is returning with a tongue tie on for the first time.

Court Cian is another winning pointer in the field and I think he has a better chance of getting off the mark under rules than the market suggests. He showed ability in bumpers in Ireland including finishing second to Moonovercloon in the last of them.

He was bought to join the Kehoes after that and was in the process of running a promising race on his first start for new connections at Larkhill when coming down at three out. He was switched to hurdling after that and stayed in contention against some fair rivals at Taunton until being left behind from the final bend.

After just over a year off, he was back in points this season but his jumping proved a problem again, failing to complete in the first two starts of the season. He was given an extremely patient ride when finishing sixth at Larkhill next time and built on that with a third at the same track despite frequently jumping out to the left.

Court Cian was switched to a left-handed track and ridden much handier next time at Kingston Blount and won very comfortably, going clear of the field with ease quite early on the final circuit and winning by 14 lengths despite getting tired late on. He followed that up with another victory at Garthorpe despite being hampered and getting shuffled back leaving the back straight. He showed good tactical speed to be able to quicken on the inside around the final bend and battled well under pressure to catch Premier Fantasy and hold off Lou Marvelous after the last.

His jumping issues showed up on his rules chasing debut at Fakenham last time and I think the switch to hurdling today is a positive move for him. He also makes a positive trainer switch as he joins Stuart Edmunds and Allo Allo was a winner when making such a switch a couple of years ago and he had far less promising point form.

It might be that this trip around Bangor will be a little on the sharp side for him but hopefully the likely contested pace can turn this into more of a test at the trip and any 12/113.00 or bigger appeals.