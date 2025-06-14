Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 10/1 Hamilton chaser at Hexham

Run well last two starts

Stiffer track to suit

Nathan Wells is overpriced at Hexham

Timeform Superboost

With form figures of 11132 in her last five starts, Star Of Mehmas looks a consistent type and is a deserving favourite to land Sandown's 14:40 contest today.

However, if you want the insurance of her to finish first or second, as she has done in four of her last five starts, then you can back Star Of Mehmas at the super-boosted price of 6/52.20 (from 4/61.67) to finish in the top two. To take advantage, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Please Note. This Superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our writers or tpsters.

Recommended Bet Back Star Of Mehmas Top 2 Finish in 14:40 Sandown SBK 6/5

Racing... Only Bettor. Watch our latest episode now.

Our Golden One returns to handicap company at Chester this afternoon and I think she has a better chance of gaining a third win in her career than the market suggests.

I thought she didn't quite see out the trip on her latest two starts over 1m4f, so the drop back in trip today will suit, and the ground was quicker than ideal for her on both occasions. She has shown that she goes well on soft ground, with her action suggesting that was likely, and she ran well behind comfortable winner Albany when last seen in a handicap off a 1lb higher mark at Nottingham.

I tracking a strong pace over this trip could be Our Golden One's ideal scenario and she may get that here with a few potential challengers for the lead early on, so she could end up positioned behind them from stall seven.

There is a slight concern that she has finished weakly on a few occasions and a tongue tie went on last time, which is retained today, so it might be that she's not capable of getting back to her best for physical reasons but I think the market is overlooking her chance under these conditions and any double-figure prices appeal.

Recommended Bet Back Our Golden One in the 14:45 at Chester 0.5pt e/w SBK 14/1

It's no surprise that early money has come for Pescatorius as he makes his first start for Olly Murphy but I think one of his rivals could be more of a danger than the market suggests.

Nathan Wells has finished behind Pescatorius' stablemate, Schmilsson, on his last two starts at Perth and I think he has a chance to build on those runs. He looked a bit short of speed on both occasions so the switch to a stiffer track today is likely to be in his favour and he ran well on his first start for the yard over hurdles at the track. He was also running from 5lb out of the handicap last time when finishing in a bunch behind the wide-margin winner so being able to run off his correct mark today will help his chance.

While he's shown that he can run well on good ground, the potential for further rain and softening of the ground is no issue for Nathan Wells so there are no concerns on that front. There is a bit of a worry that he's coming into this off such a short break but that's the case for quite a few of his rivals so hopefully the Perth run won't have taken too much out of him. Any 8/19.00 or bigger appeals.