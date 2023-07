Showed some ability on point debut

No. 9 Mr Sundancer SBK 16/1 EXC 18 Trainer: John Joseph Hanlon, Ireland

Jockey: B. Hayes

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 103

Plenty in this race like to lead or race very prominently which is likely to result in this being strongly run. The market hasn't missed the obvious two who are likely to benefit from that in Rickly Langford and Presenting Lad but there's one at a much bigger price who I think could run well in these circumstances.

Mr Sundancer ran out at Perth when last seen but he was still in contention for a place when doing that and he had previously shown some ability over hurdles despite his jumping often letting him down. He wasn't helped by being hampered at the first at Wexford four starts ago but his jumping didn't help him in the closing stages that day when finishing sixth.

I thought he ran well two starts ago at Wexford in very testing conditions considering that ground wouldn't have suited him and he did well to still be in touch before running out at Perth on his first start after a long break considering how poor his jumping had been.

That jumping is a concern as it doesn't seem to be improving with experience but he's got the ground he wants and I think closing into a strong pace could be ideal for him given he's been a bit keener than ideal in the past. Any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.

Back Mr Sundancer in the 19:10 at Killarney 0.5pt e/w at 20/121.00 Bet now

No. 2 Can't Resist It SBK 9/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Denis Hogan, Ireland

Jockey: Mr J. H. Williamson

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Luckinthecity coming out of the bumper has left Master Otis as a short-priced favourite and he's run to a fair level in bumpers but doesn't seem to be improving and there's a rules newcomer who I think is overpriced against him.

Can't Resist It was backed into favourite for his debut in a point at Bellharbour in February. His jumping was generally cautious early on but gradually improved as the race progressed and he went into a share of the lead at four out. However, he started to lose his position going to two out and ran wide on the bend, after which his chance was gone and he finished fifth.

The winner of that race was sent off favourite for a bumper at the Punchestown Festival but disappointed a bit when finishing ninth, while Al Gasparo won next time.

I think Can't Resist It is more likely to be suited by this greater test of speed and that he's been off the track since February suggests he may have had an issue that day which caused him to drop away so quickly late on.

It might be that some of the newcomers in this race have ability but not many of them appeal much on paper and any double-figure prices appeal on Can't Resist It.