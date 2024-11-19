Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 12/1 Glory to bounce back at Limerick

Malinas Glory is overpriced at Limerick

He ran well over hurdles earlier in the year

Softening ground should favour him

Malinas Glory has failed to complete on his last two starts but he was going well when coming down over fences last time and I think he can build on that back over hurdles.

Earlier this year, he ran well in defeat over hurdles at this track behind King Of Cong who was landing a gamble that day and is now rated a stone higher while the third was narrowly beaten next time off a 1lb higher mark.

Malinas Glory followed that up with a respectable run at Clonmel when not beaten far in fifth having perhaps not been on the best part of the track in the home straight.

He ran as though something was wrong at Tramore two starts ago so it was encouraging to see him travel better and show far more last time at Killarney until falling at the first fence in the home straight when still travelling well and in contention.

The quality of his performances over hurdles earlier this year suggest that Malinas Glory can be competitive in a race of this quality and any further softening of the ground is likely to be in his favour.

His jockey's inexperience is a concern, and Malinas Glory did have quite a heavy fall last time, so hopefully that won't have left a mark. I think the market has overreacted to the form figures of his latest two starts and any double-figure prices appeal.