Horse Racing Tips: Back Rhys Williams' Bangor bets at 15/2 and 12/1

Two encouraging runs over hurdles

Showed some ability in bumpers

Jackeline and Miss Maverick are overpriced at Bangor

No. 3 Jackeline SBK 12/1 EXC 38 Trainer: Seamus Mullins

Jockey: Mr Paddy Barlow

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

Pitwood Road is the odds-on favourite for this mares' maiden hurdle on the back of a comfortable victory in a bumper at Ayr. The first time blinkers had the desired impact that day and they are retained here but I'm not sure she's shown enough ability to warrant being as short as she is in the market.

Strong Belle is next in the betting and she's run to a fair level over hurdles but she shows a tendency to edge to her right at hurdles and I thought her last run was a slight step backwards from her previous effort at Catterick.

I'm going to take that pair on with a couple of mares who I think have shown a level of ability that shows they are capable of being more of a danger to the front two than the market suggests.

Jackeline showed a bit of ability in bumpers and stepped up on that on her hurdling debut at Lingfield. She showed her inexperience at various stages of the race but stayed on well late on to take fourth. She was in the process of building on that last time at Exeter when coming down at three out when about to challenge the eventual winner.

I think the very testing conditions today shouldn't be an issue for her and if she had completed last time I expect she would have run to a level very close to what Strong Belle has achieved. There is a slight worry that she races a bit awkwardly and having an amateur jockey in the saddle against the likes of Hughes, Bowen and Twiston-Davies isn't ideal. But I think Jackeline is a bit overpriced and any 7/18.00 or bigger appeals.

Back Jackeline in the 15:50 at Bangor 0.5pt win at 15/28.50 Bet here

No. 4 Miss Maverick SBK 16/1 EXC 13 Trainer: Gary Hanmer

Jockey: James Bowen

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

The other mare of interest is Miss Maverick who makes her hurdling debut for Gary Hanmer. She ran in a couple of bumpers on testing ground at Uttoxeter last season and showed ability on both occasions.

She finished last on debut but that was a strong race against the boys and she came up against the smart Cherie D'am on her second start when no match for that rival while finishing clear of the other two rivals.

The ground today is no concern for her and if she's able to transfer the ability she showed in bumpers to hurdling then she could be a danger to the market leaders.

There is the obvious unknown over how she will jump on her hurdling debut but I think she's overpriced given her ability and any double-figure prices appeal.

Back Miss Maverick in the 15:50 at Bangor 0.5pt win at 12/113.00 Bet here

Read Alan Dudman's Wednesday tips here