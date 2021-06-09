Rhys Williams' Wednesday Racing Tips: Trainer switch to spark revival from veteran sprinter

Dropped 11lb in 3 runs for previous trainer

Hamilton 20:45: Signore Piccolo 0.5pt e/w 16/1

The seven-race card at Hamilton ends with a weak 0-60 sprint and Thrilla In Manilla heads the market after finishing second at Ripon last time. He's got plenty of early speed and if Corton Lass doesn't go with him then he could get a relatively easy time in front by sprinting standards and that may make him difficult to catch.

However, the market hasn't missed his chance or the chances of others that have run well recently but I think a horse who hasn't shown much in recent starts has been overlooked a little.

Signore Piccolo has been edging into the twilight of his career in his last three starts but those were when he was trained by Lucinda Egerton whose last winner came in July 2019.

He did show that he still had ability on his first run for Egerton in October last year over five furlongs at Newcastle. Having been a shade awkwardly away, he raced very keenly early on and soon pulled his way into a share of the lead. He was nudged along two furlongs out and came under stronger pressure not long after before fading away late on to be beaten 3¼ lengths in tenth.

Signore Piccolo was less promising next time when stepped up to six furlongs at the same track with the hood back on. He was held up on that occasion and again raced keenly but could never get into contention at any stage.

He had a wind op after that and was then sent to Southwell on his final start for Egerton. The cheekpieces went back on to accompany the hood but he didn't seem to take to the surface and was soon beaten.

He was dropped 11lb in those three runs and now has his first start for Rebecca Menzies off a mark of 59. While Wynford finished last of six at Ripon having made the same trainer switch, he did show more promise than had been the case when with Egerton so it's hoped that this trainer switch will bring about a revival from Signore Piccolo.

It might be that Signore Piccolo just isn't as good as he was when trained by David Loughnane but the run off 70 at Newcastle in October did suggest that he still had some ability. There's also the potential for this race to not be ideally run for him. He wasn't the easiest to win with when trained by Loughnane and I think he would ideally want a lot of front runners and a pace collapse so with only two that usually race very handily, he may not get that.

However, in a weak race I think his chance has been underestimated by the market and any 10/1 or bigger appeals.