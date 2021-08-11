Rhys Williams' Wednesday Racing Tips: Stacey to break her maiden

Drop back in trip to suit

Yarmouth 15:50: Racy Stacey 1pt win 15/2

Racy Stacey had shown very little in her career until suddenly sparking to life in her last two starts and those runs suggest that she can be competitive today.

She was sent off at 125/1 for a handicap at Redcar two starts ago and ran much better than the market was expecting in finishing third. She was soon in front on the near side before gradually drifting into the middle of the track. Pushed along with two furlongs to go, she went about two lengths clear and she looked the likely winner when still holding a lead of around that margin a furlong out (hit an in-running low of 1.36) but she wandered a little under pressure and was caught late on, eventually being beaten 1¾ lengths.

The late wandering resulted in cheekpieces being applied for the first time on her latest start over the same C&D and she once again ran well for a long way. She chased Cindy Looper early on and they raced clear of the field. She travelled smoothly into the lead with just under three furlongs to go but was soon challenged. She stayed in contention until inside the final furlong where she faded to finish sixth.

Racy Stacey has been dropped 1lb and now drops back a furlong in trip which should suit her given how well she's travelled before not quite seeing out the trip in her last two starts over a mile. There also isn't a huge amount of early pace in this race so she could be favourably positioned if racing prominently again.

It may turn out that she is just a smooth traveller who doesn't find as much as seems likely but in a race of this quality I think her chance has been underestimated and any 6/1 or bigger appeals.

Plenty of promise on debut

Gowran 17:00: Royal Eagle 1pt win 9/2

With some of those towards the head of the market looking far from reliable, I think there's the potential for a less exposed rival to improve past them and Royal Eagle could be that filly.

She ran with plenty of promise on debut at the Curragh over 1m4f last month. Held up for much of the race, she was briefly nudged along to make some headway with around half a mile to go and then made a big move entering the home straight to go into a share of second place with two furlongs to go. She was still in contention for a place a furlong out before the effort of making such a big move took its toll and she faded away to finish fourth.

The ease with which she made such a big move was notable and she looks to have the speed to cope with the 2½ furlong drop back in trip this afternoon. I expect that she was ridden with education in mind at the Curragh so they should be looking to ride her handier today over this shorter trip.

Royal Eagle faced a stronger field at the Curragh than she does today (two of those who finished ahead of her are now rated in the 80s and the fifth is rated 75) and with improvement likely to come, I think she has a strong chance of winning this maiden. Any 7/2 or bigger appeals.

Headgear could generate improvement

Gowran 17:00: Harayka 0.5pt win 40/1

At a much bigger price in the same maiden, I can't let Harayka go unbacked with a visor going on for the first time.

She was slowly away and soon driven along on debut over a mile at Dundalk in February. She quickly dropped back into last and had to be shaken along at various stages down the back straight and turning the bend and she was still in last entering the home straight. She made a bit of headway around 1½ furlongs out but couldn't get anywhere near the leaders and finished a well beaten ninth.

That was a strong maiden for the time of year. The runner up, Burgoo Alley, was subsequently sold to race in America and was narrowly beaten by a Group 3 runner on her latest start. The third, My Generation, won a Listed race next time out and is rated 101 on the all weather. And the next three who followed her home are now rated 76+.

Harayka looked clueless throughout so it wouldn't be a surprise if she's significantly matured mentally in the time since that race and she wouldn't be the first Aga Khan bred horse to improve for the application of headgear.

It may turn out that she's simply no good or has no interest in racing but given the potential for improvement, she appeals at any 25/1 or bigger.