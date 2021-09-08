Rhys Williams' Wednesday Racing Tips: Reassurance to bounce back on return to the flat

Returning to a more suitable test

Wolverhampton 19:20: Reassurance 1pt e/w 33/1

Three-year-olds dominate the market in this staying handicap and Overthink may have more to come up in trip but it's one of the older horses at a big price who I think the market is underestimating.

Reassurance has mainly runs over hurdles since joining the Brookes and has generally shown little in that sphere. She's been pulled up in her last two starts over hurdles but she showed that she still retains ability when finishing second in a jumpers bumper at Newcastle in between them.

She raced just behind the leaders of the chasing group behind runaway leader Welsh Rarebit for the first half of the race and was travelling well entering the home straight. She came under strong pressure with just over two furlongs to go and found plenty to chase King d'Argent all the way to the line while pulling clear of the rest.

She ran quite well off 60 for her former trainer over this C&D on a couple of occasions and dead-heated for victory at Ripon off 60 on her first start for the Brookes. Her only start since on the flat was at Southwell and she was tailed off but the surface was an obvious excuse for that and she's been dropped 3lb since.

Reassurance has had a wind op since her last start and she's shown in the past that she can run well fresh, including over this C&D, so the 167-day absence since her last start isn't much of a concern.

She doesn't do anything quickly so if this turns into a crawl and sprint then that wouldn't suit but I think her performances over hurdles have led to her being overlooked in the market and any 16/1 or bigger appeals.

