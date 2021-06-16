Rhys Williams' Wednesday Racing Tips: Ideal conditions for Calthor to strike

First time on suitable ground over fences

Wexford 15:35: Calthor 1pt win 15/2

No. 11 Calthor (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland

Jockey: S. D. Torrens

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 116

Calthor has always looked to have a good level of ability, while not necessarily seeming the most straightforward, and I think he's capable of showing an opening rating over fences of 116 underestimates his ability.

Having easily won an Irish point on his second start, he made his rules debut at Galway 559 days later and was sent off favourite before finishing fourth behind Belfast Banter.

He was soon switched to chasing after that and ran a promising race at Navan on chasing debut. He was restrained in midfield early on while the leaders were allowed to go clear before his keenness led to him starting to close on them early in the back straight. He flew the first in the back and was still pulling when jumping into fourth at the third of the four fences down the back straight. He was still travelling well entering the home straight in fifth but after jumping 2 out in fourth, he didn't have much left and faded away to be beaten 37 lengths.

This was an encouraging start over fences from Calthor against strong opposition. Blackbow has since been placed in a Grade 1, Entoucas is now rated 147 and Defi Bleu was second in a Grade 3 last time and is now rated 136.

Calthor didn't show much next time at Punchestown but ran better than the result suggests at Gowran on his following start. He raced furthest towards the unfavoured inside of the leaders and he was still in contention in third after 4 out but faded on the long run to 3 out and was eventually beaten 71 lengths.

He showed what he was capable of when easily winning a maiden hurdle at Ballinrobe on yielding ground two starts ago. Mark Walsh was able to control the pace in front and when challenged in the closing stages, Calthor easily pulled away from his rivals to win by 8½ lengths.

He was well beaten last time at Punchestown but that was over an unsuitable trip and he was held up to try to get the trip which didn't suit. He was still in contention turning the final bend but dropped away after that.

Calthor's action suggests that he wants decent ground so it's no surprise that he didn't fare too well in very testing ground over the Winter and I think this tight two miles will be ideal for him. Hopefully they will revert to riding him far more prominently too given that there are few out-and-out front runners in this race.

There is the concern that he's just a weak finisher but the way he's travelled in races against good quality opposition suggests that he has more ability than his rating of 116 and any 6/1 or bigger appeals.