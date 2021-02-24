Rhys Williams' Wednesday Racing Tips: Henderson's Paros one to watch

Nothing appeals from a betting standpoint today but there are some interesting races to watch.

Henderson may well kick off in style

Paros makes his second start for Nicky Henderson in the 13:45 at Doncaster. There was plenty of hype surrounding him prior to his debut for Henderson at Sandown after comments made by his previous trainer and his current owners, and due to the bare form of his debut in France.

He had beaten subsequent Grade 3 runner up Jeu De Paume on his debut at Dieppe but that horse had plenty go against him on that occasion while everything went right for Paros. Clement Lefebvre also did an excellent job of disguising Paros' keen going nature by making the running, a tactic that wasn't used at Sandown when Paros raced keenly. The hood now goes on to help with that and this is far from a strong novices' hurdle so he would need to beat this bunch if he's to start living up to the hype.

Open Hunters's Chase exactly that

A Scottish National winner, West Yorkshire Hurdle winner and a horse once sent off second favourite behind Thistlecrack for an Aintree Stayers Hurdle are among the runners for the hunter chase at Doncaster. Joe Farrell is without a win since that Scottish National victory and makes his hunter chase debut in the 16:35 at Doncaster. Silsol's last race under rules was behind Joe Farrell in that Scottish National when he finished twelfth.

He was off for 21 months prior to winning on his return at Chipley Park last season, a track that ideally suits him given its very stiff finish. He looked the ideal schoolmaster for Ella Orttewell in point to points but with the season currently suspended, Silsol has his attentions switched to hunter chases and Lorcan Williams takes the ride. Different Gravey won his first three starts in points under Silsol's trainer, Will Biddick, in 2018 and looked a promising recruit to the pointing sphere but was then off for 960 days prior to running at Wadebridge early this season.

That track would be completely unsuitable for him so he could improve significantly from that run today. Add in Captain Cattistock, who ran well on his first start of the season at Wincanton, and Law Of Gold, who finished seventh in last season's Foxhunter and was unsurprisingly backed last night because of how most point to point punters tend to bet, and this shapes up to be an intriguing contest.

Strong British chance in Doncaster's finale

British bumper horses look some way behind their Irish counterparts this season but it's not beyond the realms that Skytastic could be an outside challenger if winning the 17:05 at Doncaster under a penalty. The five horses that followed him home on debut at Newbury have all won since and he faces some good opposition today. Le Grand Lion looked unsuited by Huntingdon so it wouldn't surprise if he improved plenty from his debut while Quiet Flow returns from a long break, his debut coming at Ascot when finishing fifth behind Soaring Glory.

Former Irish point winner to bounce back?

Meanwhile, over at Ludlow in the 13:55, there's a case of a horse who is either extremely well handicapped or something has gone badly wrong with him. Brooksway Fair beat Orbys Legend in an Irish point on debut when trained by Denis Murphy.

That horse is now rated 127 over hurdles while Brooksway Fair is rated a mere 88 after three quite poor runs over hurdles. He makes his handicap debut in a very weak novices' handicap chase and he could be much better than the opposition but, at the moment, those of us not privy to private information regarding the horse don't know if that's the case or he has a problem that's stopping him from repeating the ability he showed on debut.

