Rhys Williams' Wednesday Racing Preview: Haydock bumper clash the highlight

Sharp track likely not ideal for classy pair



Haydock 15.47

Nothing on any of the four national hunt cards today appeals from a betting point of view but there is an interesting clash in the bumper at Haydock.

Mr Glass is the odds-on favourite having shown a good level of ability on both starts. He ran well in a strong bumper at debut at Nebwury, finishing third behind Skytastic and Orbys Legend. The winner has since followed up under a penalty in a bumper, the runner up has won two hurdles and the fourth, fifth and sixth have all won since too.

He followed that with victory last time in very testing conditions at Wetherby. Early in the home straight, it soon became a match between him and Parramount and that rival briefly appeared to be going better before Mr Glass stayed on strongly to win by 11 lengths. Parramount had run well on debut at Haydock and has since won a bumper at Stratford.

Mr Glass sets the standard but he will likely face a strong challenge from Blairgowrie. He looked clueless on debut at Warwick and had to be niggled and pushed along at various stages through the first half of the race. He started to make some headway after turning back towards the stands but was still racing greenly. Given reminders in eighth on the final bend, he gradually stayed on from that point to finish third.

The winner of that race has since finished fifth when favourite for a listed bumper while the runner up had finished two places behind Mr Glass at Newbury on debut and won on his third start.

Considering the obvious signs of inexperience that Blairgowrie showed, he did well to finish third and he could improve significantly from that if mentally sharpening up for the experience. The concern today is that I'm not convinced a sharp track will be suitable for him and he's almost certainly going to be a stayer in the long term.

This track may also not be ideal for Mr Glass, albeit probably more suitable than it is for Blairgowrie. However, their class may well see them through unless one of the newcomers turns out to be smart.

Lounge Lizard was a £65,000 purchase in the Goffs Summer Supplementary Stores Sale, which was for stores originally in the Goffs Land Rover, Tattersalls Ireland Derby and May sales. He's out of Lifestyle, who was a very good 2m hurdler reaching a rating of 144 at her peak. The dam's two progeny to have run so far both failed to win point to points but this one may be capable of better and this test is likely to suit.

Yambocharlie is the outsider of the field. Both for £800 as a yearling, he's a half brother to a couple of winning hurdlers for Emma Lavelle.

On what is otherwise a largely unspectacular afternoon of racing, this race is one to watch with the future in mind.