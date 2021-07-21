Rhys Williams' Wednesday Racing Tips: Broad makes some appeal at big price

Quick ground in his favour

Sandown 18:00: Broad Appeal 0.5pt e/w 20/1

C'mon Kenny heads the market for the opening apprentice handicap at Sandown and he might just be a class above these now that he steps up to a more suitable trip for the first time on the flat. However, the market clearly hasn't missed his chance and I think there's an appealing alternative at a big price.

Broad Appeal has been unplaced on all three starts this season but I think he's better than those performances suggest.

On his first start of the season at Leicester, he travelled well into a closing fourth with three furlongs to go but didn't pick up as well as might have been anticipated, with the ground likely being softer than ideal for him.

He was pushed into an early lead on his next start at Goodwood and took the field along for much of the race until being headed around 1½ furlongs out. He continued to battle away before fading inside the final furlong. Although officially good ground that day, it was becoming quite cut up so it might not have been ideal for Broad Appeal.

He was restless in the stalls and awkwardly away as a result on his latest start at Newbury. That left him much further back than would have been the plan and he was trapped wide. He made some headway around two furlongs out but in a race where those who raced handy dominated the finish, it was no surprise that he couldn't get any closer late on.

There is obviously a concern that he could repeat those antics in the stalls tonight and throw his chance away but as long as he gets away fine I think he should end up in a good position, being able to track the pace.

Broad Appeal has been dropped 5lb for those three runs where there were excuses for his performances and he will have his ideal quick ground this evening which could result in him bouncing back to the level of form he showed in just two starts last season.

It may turn out that he's no match for the favourite but I think his chance has been overlooked by the market and any 14/1 or bigger appeals.