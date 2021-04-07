Rhys Williams' Wednesday Racing Preview: Promising sprinters in Lingfield opener

Promising trio of 3yo sprinters

Lingfield 13:00

There's plenty of interesting racing today but nothing appeals from a betting point of view so it will be a day to watch and learn for the future. The opening six-furlong novice stakes at Lingfield is one race to do just that with three promising young sprinters.

Rosie Powers was the initial market leader following a 3¼ length victory on debut over 6f at Wolverhampton. She was a bit awkwardly away and was in midfield for the first few strides before being encouraged along to track the leaders. She raced keenly just in behind them and was briefly caught in a pocket turning the final bend as Seeking Perfection went a few lengths clear. Angled out at the top of the straight, she was pushed along and was a closing second entering the last furlong. She was given a couple of reminders and quickly put the race to bed, despite drifting left, and came home 3¼ lengths in front.

Given things didn't go perfectly for her at various stages of the race, this performance can be upgraded and there could be more to come from her. However, given the trainer tends to have his horses spot on for their debut, there is a slight worry that the apparent greenness she showed late on might be something more than that so it's worth keeping an eye on whether she shifts markedly left again or not.

Crimson Sand is her main rival in the market and has been well-backed this morning into favourite. He put a poor debut at Newbury well behind him when winning a Lingfield maiden over 5f in very taking fashion on his first start since being gelded. Fairly well away, he tracked the leaders in third early on and was nudged along turning down the side of the course. He continued to be gently encouraged along and was the first one to be pushed along turning the final bend. He moved upsides the leaders just over a furlong out and drew right away from the opposition, despite edging slightly left, to win by 4¾ lengths.

Considering the steady pace, it was impressive that he managed to win by so far even allowing for the moderate opposition and he was strong at the finish, suggesting that the step up to 6f would be no issue for him. It's a bit concerning that he didn't travel well through the first half of the race but that may have still been backwardness showing and he could improve if sharper for that experience.

Equality is the only other horse in single figures in the market and he shaped better than a 5¼-length defeat suggests on debut at Windsor. He was slowly away and raced in last through the first furlong. He was still travelling well at the back of the main group, furthest from the far rail, with 2½ furlongs left to run. He was shaken up to close on the leaders and made headway to nearly get upsides before dropping away in the final furlong.

The manner in which he made ground when asked, on the slowest part of the track, was notable and that was after missing the break. His action suggests he wants a quicker surface than the soft ground he raced on that day so it would be no surprise if he took to the Polytrack much better and improved accordingly, for all that he clearly needs to if he's to beat the aforementioned market leaders.

The early market move for Crimson Sand isn't surprising as I think he just about sets the standard with his Lingfield victory but he faces a couple of promising rivals and it will be interesting to see how much each of them is able to improve on previous efforts today.