Rhys Williams' Tuesday Racing Tips: Three County's to break his maiden

Drop back in trip to suit

Uttoxeter 18:15: Three County's 1pt win 18/1

No. 11 Three County's (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 15 Trainer: Max Young

Jockey: Tabitha Worsley

Age: 10

Weight: 9st 13lbs

OR: 74

Oxford Blu ran well on his first start for Max Young while remaining in the ownership of his former trainer and Three County's was doing likewise at Ffos Las until coming down at 4 out.

It appeared the plan was to race handily from the off but he was lined up widest of all and quickly lost his place with the first bend coming up immediately after the start. Having dropped back towards the back of the field, he then gradually moved closer to the leaders going down the back straight for the first time and had moved into third by the end of it.

He continued to race prominently, despite the occasional mistake, and was just over a length behind the leader turning out of the back straight for the final time. However, once nudged along on the bend he started to lose touch with the leader and was in a share of third when appearing to be hampered by a loose horse and falling at 4 out.

That was a far more encouraging performance than his four starts for his former trainer and suggested that he still retains some ability, with a drop back in trip likely to suit.

Three County's has always looked an awkward ride in the closing stages and hasn't found much under pressure on a few occasions so it may be that he's simply a weak finisher over any trip rather than needing a drop back in trip.

However, in a race where there are doubts over all the runners I think he's been overlooked a little in the market and any 14/1 or bigger appeals.