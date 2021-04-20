Rhys Williams' Tuesday Racing Tips: Percy's a class above her rivals

Longer trip to suit

Wolverhampton 18:50: Percy's Pride 1pt win 10/11

Only five runners line up in the 1m4f fillies' novice at Wolverhampton and I think one of them could be a class above the rest over this trip.

Percy's Pride ran a very promising race on debut at Salisbury in October last year over seven furlongs. A bit awkwardly away from the stalls, she raced in midfield through the first half of the race. She was pushed along with just under three furlongs to go and then came under stronger pressure but still wasn't making any ground on the leaders. She started to close with about one-and-a-half furlongs to go and, angled towards the inside, stayed on strongly late on to finish third.

That trip looked too sharp for her so it was encouraging that she managed to run so well and the other four of the first five home are now rated 83, 100, 78 and 80.

She was stepped up in trip and in class to listed company for her second start at Pontefract in the Silver Tankard. Dropped out at the back of the field, she started to be pushed along turning the final bend and was still in last two furlongs out. While she couldn't get close to the leaders, she ran on well in the closing stages to finish fifth.

Both of Percy's Pride's runs and her breeding suggest that she is going to relish the step up in trip to 1m4f. Given that she already sets the standard on form with those two runs last year, she could prove to be a class above her rivals.

New Day is next in the market and she is likely to set the pace. While she showed some ability last year, she didn't look an obvious candidate to significantly step forward this year. Haykal may well do that as she looked clueless early on debut at Doncaster (finished behind New Day) but she does need to if she's going be competitive as she was well beaten.

There is a slight concern that this could be slowly run if Ben Curtis is able to settle New Day in front and steady the pace down and that would be against Percy's Pride so hopefully Shane Kelly will be awake to this and ride accordingly if it occurs.

While she is clear market leader, I think Percy's Pride should be shorter and any 4/5 or bigger appeals.