Rhys Williams' Tuesday Racing Tips: Forecast rain to boost Global's chance

Opportunity to make all

Yarmouth 14:55: Global Esteem 1.5pt win 11/2

It's touch and go as to whether Yarmouth will get a drenching this morning and into the afternoon. In general that makes it quite tricky from a betting point of view but there's one horse who will have no problem if the rain stays away and if the rain comes then his chance will significantly increase.

Global Esteem broke his maiden at this track on soft ground when in the care of Gay Kelleway and he's put in some very good performances this season since being moved to Chris Dwyer.

He ran very well on soft ground at Ascot in May when the six furlongs looked likely to be an inadequate test of stamina. Sent to the front early on, he was shaken along for much of the race and kept responding willingly on the near side rail to see off all bar one of his 13 rivals.

He was a bit in and out on his next few starts but he's bounced back to run well on his latest two outings.

Over a mile at Ascot, he was handy from the off before going into the lead at halfway. Pushed along with two furlongs to go, he ran on well while drifting left and held off a couple of rivals late on to win by half-a-length.

On his last start back over seven furlongs at Newbury, Global Esteem raced quite keenly in front early on while being tracked closely by a couple of rivals. He came under pressure two furlongs out and saw off that pair but couldn't match the late challenge of Bhubezi.

Rain would suit Global Esteem

If the forecast rain does arrive then the ground could turn at least good to soft by this race and that would suit Global Esteem more than many of his rivals. There's also the chance that he might be able to lead without too much pressure which would be a positive for his chance.

It would be a worry if he races as keenly early on as he did last time at Newbury and it's possible that Farhh To Shy could be too progressive for these if she has no issues on the ground front but I think there's plenty going for Global Esteem, particularly if the rain arrives. Any 9/2 or bigger appeals.