Rhys Williams' Tuesday Racing Tips: Ex-pointers to shine at Huntingdon

Promising rules debut to build on

Huntingdon 12.30: Nashville Nipper 0.5pt e/w 40/1

Nashville Nipper was a selection in this column when he made his hurdling debut at Southwell. That was his first start under rules for Toby Lawes and he shaped far better than his 'pulled up' suggests.

He travelled strongly for a long way just behind the leaders and was still going well entering the back straight on the final circuit. He made a mistake at the first two hurdles in the back but was still going well in a leading group of six at the end of the back straight. However, he was pushed along on the bend and about halfway around that bend he stopped very quickly and was soon pulled up.

The manner in which he travelled for a long way suggests that the ability he showed in points is still there. The worry is that even allowing for him coming back off a 484-day break, he did stop very quickly and in points he hadn't looked the most straightforward of rides, so he might just not find much under pressure.

It is encouraging that he's returning to the track so quickly, which suggests he didn't have a problem that day, so I'm backing him again today at 35/1 (any 16/1 or bigger appeals) in a race that I think is slightly weaker than the Southwell contest.

Potential for ex-pointing pair to improve

Huntingdon 13.00: Kaphumor 1pt win 5/1

Kaphumor was a winner on debut for Tom Lacey at Larkhill on what turned out to be the final day of the 2019/20 British point to point season. That day, he looked backward and a bit slow. I thought he should be kept away from testing ground and would probably be one for handicap chases on a galloping track off about 105. Sadly it's not a galloping track that he's racing at today but to compensate that, he's starting over fences off 90 after three runs over hurdles.

It was no surprise that 2m3½f at Chepstow didn't suit and he subsequently ran better at Doncaster over 3m½f. He was prominent for a long way on that occasion until quickly dropping away in the straight to be beaten 46 lengths. Despite the long distance, Hereford in soft ground over hurdles was always unlikely to suit and he was pulled up.

Although his point win came on officially good ground, it was softer than that and I thought he did well to win considering the mistakes he made, that he looked awkward and his action suggested he needed decent ground.

The drying ground today will be far more suitable than what he's raced on under rules so far and the switch to fences will see him in a better light than hurdling. I also think the application of cheekpieces is a positive as he has looked in need of some headgear to help him concentrate. He could take a big step forward today so I think 7/2 or bigger underplays his chance in a fairly weak race.

Huntingdon 13.00: Florella 0.5pt win 50/1

Florella has shown little under rules but I think she might be capable of better today. She ran well for a long way at Wincanton last time, either leading or racing very prominently until dropping away after three out.

She's been dropped 5lb to 79 and a visor goes on for the first time. She's frequently looked a thoroughly awkward ride and, although the cheekpieces helped to some extent last time, she still didn't look to be fully applying herself through the race.

Even when winning a point by 25 lengths she cocked her jaw passing the horseboxes on each circuit and took plenty of driving.

The concern is her jumping as she's tended to back off fences under rules and even at times in points and a repeat of that today would likely be costly. However, there is a chance that the visor will help sharpen her mind in that department too.

She doesn't appeal as an each-way bet as she's likely to be an all or nothing type, but she does appeal as a small win bet at 25/1 or bigger.