Rhys Williams' Tuesday Racing Tips: Back to the well with Hamaron

Can get good trip in behind strong pace

Catterick 14:05: Ginato 1pt win 5/1

There's likely to be a contested pace in this six-furlong handicap and that would suit Ginato who may get the perfect trip in behind from stall one.

His mark had been on the slide since joining Roger Fell until blinkers were applied for the first time at Ripon four starts ago and that resulted in a comfortable victory off a 4lb lower mark than he races off today.

He was a bit disappointing next time at Newcastle and found plenty of trouble in running at Thirsk two starts ago. Dropped in towards the back of the field early on, he was in last at halfway. He started to make smooth headway with just over two furlongs to go but constantly got no clear run for the next furlong and was hampered with a furlong to go. He eventually got a clear run in the last 100 yards but had no chance then and finished seventh.

On his latest start at Ripon, Ginato was one of only two horses to go to the far rail and he could only get a lead off the other horse for the first two furlongs. He was fairly prominent at halfway and found plenty for pressure, despite drifting a bit to the left, and was beaten half-a-length into third.

Given that he looks the type to do best when getting a strong pace to chase and plenty of cover, I think Ginato did well at Ripon in unsuitable circumstances and he should find himself back in a more beneficial scenario today.

The run at Newcastle showed that he can still put in the odd below-par performance in the blinkers and there's always the chance that he might get blocked on the inside rail but I think he has a good chance of getting back to winning ways and any 4/1 or bigger appeals.

Ran well two starts ago over C&D

Catterick 14:05: Maeve's Memory 1pt win 33/1

Maeve's Memory could be part of the aforementioned contested pace but I think the market has overlooked her chance considering how well she ran over C&D two starts ago.

Soon in front, she gradually started to pull clear of the rest of the field along with Blissful Song turning the bend. Pushed along with just over two furlongs to go, she continued in a battle for the lead with that rival until very late on when Nodasgoodasawink closed late to win.

The winner of that race is now rated 15lb higher while Blissful Song won easily off the same mark when returning to the C&D and the fifth, Tamaska, won off a 3lb lower mark next time.

This was the only time that Maeve's Memory hadn't worn headgear this year and it showed that she's capable of running well when facing competition for the lead a long way out. That offers hope that she can run well in the likely circumstances today.

It might be that she will need the run a little after a 139-day break but I think the market has overlooked her chance, possibly due to her run last time despite the obvious excuses, and any 20/1 or bigger appeals.

Shaped well on first start after break

Windsor 19:15: Hamaron 1pt win 33/1

Hamaron was a selection in this column on his last start at Newbury and I wasn't expecting to be able to back him at a big price again on his next start given the obvious eye-catching nature of the performance that day.

Held up in a steadily run race, he was in last turning into the home straight and, despite having the option to stay wide and have the freedom of Berkshire to her outside, Gina Mangan decided to sharply switch him left to have a wall of horses in front of him. Only ridden hands and heels in the final couple of furlongs, Hamaron ran on well without ever challenging the leaders to finish sixth.

He's been kindly dropped another 2lb to 58 for that run so he's now 17lb lower than when he joined David Evans from Henk Grewe. Having had a string of mainly very poor runs since joining Evans, the Newbury performance showed that Hamaron still retains ability and he looks capable of being competitive off this mark.

The wide draw might not be ideal, and it may be that he would benefit from stronger handling rather than having Mangan in the saddle, but even with those concerns I think the market has overlooked his chance. Any 16/1 or bigger appeals.