Rhys Williams' Thursday Racing Tips: Wings to reach new heights

Unexposed and relatively fresh

Cheltenham 15:15: Win My Wings 1pt win 4/1

The majority of the field in the 3m2f mares' handicap chase at Cheltenham seem to have shown their hand and appear to have very little room for improvement. That isn't the case with top weight, Win My Wings, who is having only her third start over fences.

She ran well on chasing debut at Ffos Las in early October when chasing home Legends Gold. Held up for much of the race, she was briefly bumped along turning the final bend and jumped into a share of second at 3 out. She soon took sole possession of that position and was nudged along to chase the leader on the run to 2 out. She came under stronger pressure after and closed on Legends Gold with a good jump at the last but couldn't seriously put that rival in danger and finished second. She jumped well that day, getting herself out of trouble when in close.

Following that run, she was off the track for 102 days before finishing ninth in a jumpers bumper at Lingfield.

On her most recent outing she ran well back over fences in a novices' handicap chase at Exeter. Having initially set off handy, she backed off the first which took her back into midfield. Her jumping was much better after that and she started to make headway going to the second fence in the back straight. She lost a little ground turning the final bend and briefly dropped back into fifth before closing again to be only a couple of lengths behind the leader jumping 4 out. She was still in contention at 3 out but started to drop away after that before rallying a little on the run in and finishing third.

Win My Wings was dropped 2lb for that run which I think is generous given how well she shaped and that it was only her second start over fences. I thought she ran as if a little in need of the run and that should have put her spot on for today.

As this is likely to be strongly run, her jumping will be put under pressure and her lack of experience is a shade concerning but she's jumped well enough on both starts to think she will be fine today.

In a race where most of these seem to have reached their level, I think she's open to improvement and might simply be a class above them so any 5/2 or bigger appeals.

Gradually getting back to form

Cheltenham 15:15: Lucca Lady 0.5pt win 9/1

The other horse who I think hasn't fully shown her hand this season is Lucca Lady. She's got far more experience over fences than Win My Wings having had nine starts but the best of her form in this sphere came back in 2019. She only had two starts last year, finishing fourth at Newton Abbot and falling at Southwell, and her mark has gradually slipped this season.

She was well beaten at Taunton and Catterick on her first two starts and was dropped 10lb as a result of those defeats. In a small field at Warwick two starts ago, she showed more promise. Her jumping was a bit sloppy at times but she went to the front with a good jump at the second of the line of fences in the back straight. She was headed again at the last in the back and looked to be struggling turning into the home straight but battled on well under pressure to finish four lengths behind in second.

On her latest start at Haydock in the Mares' Challenger Series final, she ran well again when finishing a close fourth. Having raced in midfield early on, she made some headway to be just behind the leaders with a circuit to go. She lost her position halfway down the back straight and was pushed along to stay in touch. She rallied well under pressure in the home straight, despite some unconvincing leaps, and stayed on to only be beaten 2¾ lengths.

I thought the tight track at Haydock was unsuitable for her and this track will suit her much better. The likely good pace today should also suit as I think she hasn't got much tactical speed so can be outpaced when the pace quickens but does dig in well under pressure.

She was surprisingly dropped 1lb for that run at Haydock and I think she's starting to show her true ability again after a slow start to the season. Her jumping is a concern as it's quite awkward and even when going left-handed last time she still jumped left but if she puts in a decent round I think she can run well and any 7/1 or bigger appeals.