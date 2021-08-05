Rhys Williams' Thursday Racing Tips: Wings to break her maiden

Back in far calmer waters

Brighton 13:00: Wings Of A Dove 1pt win 6/4

Having run in a Listed race and a Royal Ascot handicap on her two starts this season, Wings Of A Dove takes a big step down in class for this maiden handicap and it looks a very good opportunity for her to get off the mark.

After showing early speed, she was in trouble at halfway on her last start in ground that was far too testing for her at Royal Ascot but she ran well on seasonal debut at Bath on good to firm ground.

She broke very quickly from the stalls and tracked Machree through the first half of the race. She came under pressure with two furlongs to go and couldn't quite match the speed of some of her rivals but kept battling on well to finish fifth.

A repeat of that performance would very likely see her win this race off 77 particularly as she could have a tactical edge over her two main rivals. Winnetka was outpaced fairly early on over five furlongs at Bath last time and Kath's Toyboy raced in midfield before being outpaced in the middle part of the race at Windsor on both of his last two starts so Angus Villiers may have the chance to control the speed in front to suit his filly.

It may be that Wings Of A Dove just isn't as good as she was and the Royal Ascot performance wasn't all down to the ground or that the first time blinkers will generate improvement from Kath's Toyboy but I doubt she will have many better opportunities than this to get off the mark and any 5/4 or bigger appeals.

Better than the result in most starts in Ireland this season

Yarmouth 17:15: Basharat 1pt win 7/2

Basharat makes his first start for John Jenkins in the last at Yarmouth having very recently moved to him from Andy Slattery.

He showed a fairly good level of ability as a two year-old-year and while his rating has gradually dropped this season, he's regularly shaped better than the result suggests.

On his first start of the season at Naas, he ran quite well under a very inexperienced apprentice. Racing furthest towards the far rail, he was pushed along to make some headway with around two furlongs to go but couldn't sustain that effort late on and finished fifth. He was likely racing on the slowest part of the track and his rider was a negative against some very good jockeys in opposition so this was a fairly encouraging return.

He was again caught on a slower part of the track on his next start in a maiden at Tipperary when he raced in the middle on his own for much of the race while the near side dominated.

Basharat was soon in position Z on his next start at Sligo. He was a bit slowly away and was then caught wide towards the back of the field which is never the place to be in a sprint at Sligo. Unsurprisingly, he couldn't get competitive from there and ran on late into fifth.

He was again a bit slowly away two starts ago at Roscommon and turned out of the back straight in third last before starting to gradually make headway. Entering the home straight in sixth, he closed to be just behind the leader a furlong out but couldn't sustain that effort late on and finished third.

He returned to handicap company for his last start in Ireland and ran well after getting caught a long way back. He was a bit slowly into stride and quickly switched to race on the rail at the back of the field. He was still in second last turning into the home straight and then had his path blocked when going for a gap around two furlongs out. He eventually got a clear run a furlong out and flew home to finish second.

The winner of that race, Lord Dudley, has since run well off an 11lb higher mark. The third won next time off the same mark and the fourth won yesterday off a 2lb lower mark.

Given how much went wrong for Basharat in that race, he did well to finish second and it once again showed that the talent is there if things drop right for him.

There is a concern that this race could be slowly run given the lack of usual prominent racers in the field as that wouldn't help Basharat if he repeats his slightly slow-starting antics from his last few races. However, on the flip side of that, if he gets away ok then he showed enough speed at Tipperary earlier in the season to suggest that he might be able to take control of this race from the front.

There is also a concern with any horse running this quickly for a new trainer after leaving their previous yard that they might not have settled into the new routine at the different yard so they may not show their true ability first time out.

Persaria is an obvious danger if running to the level that she did two starts ago at Leicester while Daysaq has the ability to challenge while clearly being tricky but I think Basharat could be open to more improvement than both now running over a straight six furlongs and any 3/1 or bigger appeals.