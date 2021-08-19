Rhys Williams' Thursday Racing Tips: Wind op to spark revival from Destiny

Travelled strongly for a long way on last start

Stratford 13:00: Present Destiny 1pt win 8/1

Present Destiny's form has generally been on a sharp decline since he finished third at Fontwell in May 2018 but on his final start of last season at Plumpton, he shaped much better than the 23-length margin of defeat suggests.

He had sole possession of the lead early on before being joined for it after a mistake at the third. He continued to match Invicta Lake for that position for the next circuit before that rival dropped away going down the hill. Present Destiny was briefly headed and shaken along going to 3 out but a good jump there took him back into the lead and he was travelling best turning the final bend with Jack Foley looking round for dangers. However, once pushed along in the home straight, Present Destiny found very little and dropped away rapidly to be beaten 23 lengths.

The way he travelled through that race suggested that he still retained some ability and he's been dropped 3lb to 82. The way he suddenly stopped to nothing suggested that he had a wind problem and he's since had a wind op so hopefully that will result in him finishing the race stronger today.

There is also the positive of Joe Anderson being in the saddle as he's able to claim 10lb due to being employed by Present Destiny's trainer, Emma Lavelle, and Anderson has shown that he's better than a 10lb claim would suggest.

It may turn out that the wind op has no positive effect and Present Destiny continues to decline but given the potential turnaround in form that it could cause I think the market has underestimated his chance in a moderate race and any 13/2 or bigger appeals.

Returning to a suitable distance

Wolverhampton 20:05: Reely Bonnie 1pt win 8/1

Reely Bonnie was a selection in this column late last month at Musselburgh before she was taken out and she's once again a selection today now back down to a suitable trip in a 0-50 classified race.

She shaped better than the result suggests at Musselburgh four starts ago as she was making headway when she had trouble trying to get through a tight gap between two rivals with just over two furlongs to go and had to be steadied. She couldn't get anywhere near the leaders after that and wasn't given a hard ride by her inexperienced rider to come home in fifth.

She was dropped back to six furlongs on her next start at Hamilton and wasn't given the most efficient of rides. Having been a bit slowly away, she was rushed up to track the leaders and then dropped away late on.

Reely Bonnie was then stepped up in trip to 1m1f at Musselburgh and had a hood on for the first time. Dropped out in last, she couldn't get anywhere near the leaders at any stage and was well beaten.

The hood came off on her latest run at Hamilton over 1m½f and she shaped a bit better. Having initially been dropped out at the back of the field, she then raced lazily and became detached from the back of the field. She was still in last with three furlongs to go before making some ground while having to switch left and right for a run, but the effort to make that much ground from the position she had been in took its toll late on and she finished ninth.

The step back down to seven furlongs should suit having raced over what looked an unsuitable trip on her last three starts and a visor now goes on for the first time after racing lazily last time. With this first time headgear hopefully sparking her up and that there's a short run to the first bend, it may be advisable for them to try to ride her handily given that there may not be too much early pace in this race.

It could be that Reely Bonnie just isn't as good as she was and there's always a chance of getting stuck in a poor position or having trouble getting a clean run to the first bend over this trip at Wolverhampton but in a weak race, any 7/1 or bigger appeals.