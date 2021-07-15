Rhys Williams' Thursday Racing Tips: Strong-travelling Tears to strike

Ran well in much tougher company last time

Killarney 14:45: Thousand Tears 1pt e/w 7/1

Thousand Tears had an inconsistent start to his career but he put together a string of good efforts last season and built on that with a promising seasonal debut at Cork last week.

He got off the mark over hurdles at Kilbeggan in August last year in fairly comfortable fashion on his first try over 2m4f and he was stepped up in trip again to 3m on his return to handicap company on his following start.

He was held up and was still at the back of the main pack leaving the back straight before making ground running down the hill on the final bend. He travelled well into the lead quite early in the home straight but he couldn't quite see out the trip and was headed late on, finishing third.

Thousand Tears disappointed on his final start of the season at Listowel but the ground was badly cut up that day and the long absence following that run suggests that he may have had an issue that caused that poor run.

He bounced back on his first start of this season at Cork. He raced keenly under restraint at the back of the field and he was still in fifth travelling well entering the home straight for the final time. He reached for 3 out and landed a bit steeper than ideal before having to wait for room to challenge at 2 out. He couldn't quite go with the leading trio going to the last but kept on well to finish fourth, beaten 6½ lengths.

Although the steady pace flattered him against much higher rated rivals, this was still an encouraging comeback particularly after the poor run on his previous start and he's officially 2lb well in today.

It is a bit concerning that the race may not be too strongly run for a big-field handicap and that could result in him being a bit keener than ideal early on but he settled fairly well when winning over 2m4f at Kilbeggan in a race that wasn't particularly strongly run so it may have been freshness that caused him to be so keen early last time.

While I think most of his rivals have either reached their level or are on the way down, Thousand Tears looks open to more improvement and any 11/2 or bigger appeals.