Rhys Williams' Thursday Racing Tips: No Dilemma with today's two bets

Potentially lenient mark for handicap debut

The ground at Sandown is already heavy and further rain forecast this morning will only make it more testing. In the opening race, there are quite a few typical front runners or very prominent racers which could make it an extremely stiff test at the trip and set it up for something to close from behind.

Blueberg (13:20) has shaped promisingly on both starts over hurdles at Ffos Las on soft and heavy ground, performances that show he will have no problem with conditions today. His run on hurdles debut behind Bear Ghylls and Gowel Road suggests that a mark of 112 could be lenient and he's been strong through the line on both hurdles runs so the climb to the finish today should suit.

He looks a solid each-way option in this race and I would have him closer to the front pair in the market than is currently the case.

More patient ride could Definitely pay dividends

This is another race that could be strongly run with plenty of potential front runners and if that transpires, it could play into the hands of Sean Houlihan on Definite Dilemma (14:13).

On his first start for Pat Phelan after a 580-day break at Warwick, Definite Dilemma travelled strongly and generally jumped slickly through the race. He went clear with Big Time Frank turning the final bend and having comfortably got the better of that rival he looked set to win but was caught late on the run-in by Overworkdunderpaid.

Definite Dilemma did rally when headed so it might have been a case of idling a bit in front rather than necessarily just fading that resulted in him being caught.

He's gone up 6lb to 105 for that run but the ease with which he travelled through the race suggested he could be much better than his rating and with a more patient ride to challenge later, I think he can get off the mark under rules today.