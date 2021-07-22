Rhys Williams' Thursday Racing Tips: Fury to open his account

Longer straight will help

Yarmouth 15:10: Fury 1pt win 4/1

Fury showed little in three novice races earlier this year but with a visor on for the first time on handicap debut at Wolverhampton, he suggested that he could be capable of picking up a minor race or two.

He settled on the outside in mid division before racing a bit lazily and having to be shaken up leaving the back straight. He looked to be hanging a little to the right and came under stronger pressure and was then pushed further wide by Amalfi Salsa. Once in the home straight, he ran on well without ever being able to get competitive and finished sixth.

Fury shaped like a horse who wanted further and a longer straight having been a bit awkward around the bend so the step to up 1m3½f and Yarmouth's much longer straight is likely to be more suitable for him.

This race could be slowly run which may also be more in his favour than some of his rivals. Smokey Malone benefitted from a well-run race when winning two starts ago at Nottingham and didn't look anywhere near as happy with the slow pace at Brighton when well held last time. Jack Bean raced keenly at Bath when tailed off last time and Hooves Like Jagger ran well in a strongly run race at Windsor two starts ago but raced keenly and was outpaced in a slower run race last time.

I think the circumstances today give Fury a good chance of getting off the mark and any 3/1 or bigger appeals.