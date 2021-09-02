Rhys Williams' Thursday Racing Tips: Clouds to show more than market expects

More ability than results over hurdles suggest

Sedgefield 13:15: Moore Clouds 1pt win w/o the favourite 33/1

All Clenched Up had the best form of these in bumpers and sets the standard on hurdles form after a comfortable victory with cheekpieces on for the first time at Uttoxeter. Rather than take her on, I think there's a more appealing option in the without the favourite market.

Glorious Spirit got off the mark on her third start in a bumper at Uttoxeter which was her first run after a wind op. While she does look likely to be suited by the increased test of stamina today, it was a moderate bumper that she won and there's the unknown over how she will take to hurdles so I'm happy to oppose her at a very short price in this market.

Tiffany Rose is second favourite in the without the favourite market and she also got off the mark at the third attempt in a bumper. She raced keenly early on at Worcester on hurdling debut and stopped quickly late on which is a concern now she's going up in trip today.

Hoorayforhannah showed some ability in bumpers for Richard Newland but she's made a negative trainer switch and was bought for only £1,800 to join Mike Sowersby.

That leaves Moore Clouds who I think the market is underestimating on her third start over hurdles. She was a winner of an Irish point on debut for Peter Flood before disappointing on her next two starts with her keenness clearly being an issue.

That keenness has been on show on both starts over hurdles for Andrew Wilson, particularly her hurdling debut at Newcastle. Having initially been heavily restrained at the back of the field, Moore Clouds pulled her way into the lead with a circuit to go and soon went clear of the field. She was joined at the end of the back straight and dropped away quickly early in the home straight.

A hood was applied for her latest start over hurdles at Market Rasen although she still raced keenly out in front before gradually settling. She showed a tendency to jump out to the left but still maintained her position in front before being joined just before turning into the home straight for the final time. She was kept to the inside, which is never a good idea when it's soft ground at Market Rasen, and was soon left behind by the front pair, eventually being beaten 33 lengths.

The first two home in that race are now rated 132 and 138 respectively while the third is now rated 121 so that was a much stronger race than the one Moore Clouds will contest today and she arguably ran to a better level than Tiffany Rose did at Worcester.

Moore Clouds should be able to lead once again without too much pressure and she can put her hurdling experience to good use with the return to a left-handed track likely to help with her jumping.

It might be that she will always race too keenly and will drop away quickly late on, particularly as she's going back up in trip, but it's possible that they've been able to work on getting her to settle better in the long break since her last run.

I certainly wouldn't have Moore Clouds as the outsider of the field and I think 33/1 in the without the favourite market is far too big given the quality of opposition. Any 12/1 or bigger appeals.

Can bounce back in first time headgear

Dundalk 18:30: Global Export 1pt win 12/1

Global Export was a selection in this column when he ran disappointingly at the Curragh on his latest start but he never seemed to be travelling that day and I think he could bounce back today on his first start since being gelded and with cheekpieces now applied.

At the Curragh, he was niggled along very early on and was soon in last place. He continued to be a little on and off the bridle and was bumped along with half a mile to go. He looked to be hanging left on the bend and early in the home straight and could never put in any sort of challenge before finishing well beaten.

Global Export had run to a better level on his previous two starts and if he can build on the promise on those then he will run much better than his price suggests.

He was green on debut over 1m2f at Leopardstown and could never get into contention. Stepped up to 1m4f at the same track on his second start, he travelled well for a long way in a very strong maiden before not quite seeing out the trip and fading late on.

Given that he didn't look straightforward at the Curragh, being gelded and the application of cheekpieces could see him in a better light and allow him to bounce back to a better level of form.

There is the concern that he might still just be an awkward ride even after that and not show his true ability again and Mr Weebee being a non runner takes away what looked an attractive each way angle but he looks overpriced given his second start is arguably as good as what Rayadiyr and Bora Bora have achieved. Any 8/1 or bigger appeals.