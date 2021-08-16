Rhys Williams' Monday Racing Tips: Zulu to strike on his return

Showed good level of ability before absence

Bangor 17:00: Zulu Dawn 1pt win 6/1

First Street heads the market for the opening novices' hurdle at Bangor and he could be too classy for his rivals if building on his promising debut at Huntingdon but he failed to do that at Worcester and a hood now goes on for the first time for his hurdling debut.

Zafar showed good determination to catch Percy's Word last time at Uttoxeter and is likely to run well again under a penalty while Get Up Them Steps ran well in defeat at Newton Abbot despite not jumping too well, although that race did fall apart due to the ground. However, it's another horse whose jumping was even worse on his last run who appeals at the prices.

Zulu Dawn managed the rare achievement of making a mistake or jumping awkwardly at all eight hurdles prior to getting in far too close and unseating his rider at the ninth (2 out) at Catterick when last seen in December 2019. For all that it was a fairly weak race, that he was still in contention at that point despite that happening showed that he has a good level of ability, as did his hurdles debut at Newbury.

He generally jumped much better in that race but got in close to 3 out when starting to make headway and was hampered on landing by a faller. Pushed along after, he was slightly hampered again by another faller at 2 out but ran on well to finish fifth without ever getting near the leaders.

That was a stronger race that the one Zulu Dawn contests today. The winner, Severano, went on to finish second in the EBF Final off 133 while the second, third and fourth are all rated 122+ over hurdles.

It is a concern just how badly Zulu Dawn jumped at Catterick and it might be that he's a little in need of the run today but most horses coming back off long absences are fit first time out as they've likely had a problem and the trainer doesn't want to risk that problem reoccurring due to the horse not being fit and putting more stress on the issue as a result.

If he still retains the ability that he showed in 2019 then he will at least run very well today so, despite the concerns, any 9/2 or bigger appeals.

Likely strong pace could set race up for him

Bangor 17:35: Dawn Raider 1pt e/w 11/1

Dawn Raider has bled in the past so there's always a worry that he could do so again but I thought there was encouragement to be taken from his latest start over fences at Galway having been dropped back in trip.

Wearing cheekpieces for the first time, he was still in touch at the back of the leading group of five after jumping 3 out. Nudged along going to 2 out, he started to lose touch a little but a good jump at the last soon took him into third after Russian Diamond came down. He could never challenge the winner but kept plugging on to finish third.

It was encouraging that Dawn Raider was able to travel so well over the shorter trip against higher quality opposition and that gives confidence that he can run well again with another slight drop back in trip today. The likely strong pace today should also suit him as he looks best when having horses coming back to him rather than him having to exert himself to chase horses down.

As already stated, his history of bleeding is a worry and his record suggests that he's not the heartiest in a battle.

However, in a moderate race, I think he has an underlying class edge over his rivals and he may be able to travel in his comfort zone for so long that he is stronger at the finish than has been the case at times in the past. Any 8/1 or bigger appeals.