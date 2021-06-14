Rhys Williams' Monday Racing Tips: Queens to rule on seasonal debut

Promising latest run with headgear off

Windsor 18:30: London Calling 1pt win 12/1

London Calling showed a consistent fair level of ability as a two-year-old when trained by Richard Spencer and made a winning start to his three-year-old season at Kempton but his rating has gradually dropped ever since.

He was very awkwardly away next time and then wore headgear on his last three starts for Spencer, racing too keenly in the process.

He was bought for 8,500gns after and joined Pat Chamings and showed very little for him on his final three runs of last year, all with either cheekpieces or a visor on.

The cheekpieces were back on at Wolverhampton for his first start of this year and he showed a bit more but finished last on his next start at the same track.

On his latest run at Brighton, he wore no headgear for the first time since his very slow start at Kempton on his second run of 2020 and shaped with far more encouragement.

London Calling broke ok from the stalls but was soon heavily restrained and he raced keenly on the outside in second last turning the bend. He dropped back into last at the foot of the hill and was initially angled towards the near rail but that path was blocked and he had to be switched back inside again. He looked to be racing a bit awkwardly on the camber but ran on well under hands and heels to finish sixth, beaten 2½ lengths.

With a clear run I think he would likely have gone close to winning and this run showed that the spark is still there, with the removal of headgear seeming to revive him.

He was quite generously dropped another pound to 55 for that run and they don't have to use the same tactics tonight as at Brighton. I expect he was dropped out that day because of the wide draw and that they were looking for him to finish a race off stronger than has been the case when he's raced keenly in the past.

Now that he's shown he can do that without the headgear on and that there's no issue with the draw tonight in a race which may not be overly strongly run for a big-field six-furlong sprint, it may be wise to ride him a bit handier than was the case at Brighton.

It may turn out that he's just inconsistent these days and will run poorly or that he may ideally want to be held up over seven furlongs but in a race where I think he won't need much in hand to be competitive, any 8/1 or bigger appeals given the potential shown at Brighton for a revival.

No. 5 (9) London Calling (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Patrick Chamings

Jockey: Charles Bishop

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 55

Type to improve with time

Nottingham 19:50: My Little Queens 1pt e/w 9/1

It may turn out that Tregony is a class above her rivals tonight but there's another filly in the race who I think could take a step forward on her first start as a three-year-old.

My Little Queens caught the eye on her third start at Wolverhampton when she broke fairly well but ended up being shuffled to the back of the field early on and got pushed very wide on the final bend before plugging on late.

At the time I thought she would likely only show her best the following season and when stepped up in trip so that she failed to build on that in three further runs as a two-year-old isn't too discouraging for me, particularly given she had excuses.

She was very slowly away on her first start in a nursery at Redcar and then got stuck wide throughout having been drawn wide at Wolverhampton but she showed more promise at Chelmsford on her last start.

She was quite slowly away again from a wide draw and was gradually angled over to get a position on the rail. She was still travelling well turning the final bend but had to wait for a gap. She got that early in the straight and plugged on well under pressure to finish fifth.

Given that the race was otherwise dominated by those that had raced prominently and that she had been slowly away and then not got a completely clear run, this was an encouraging run from My Little Queens.

Physically she looked the type to progress as a three-year-old and she now gets the increased test of stamina that she looked in need of last year so I think she could be better than her rating of 52.

There is the obvious concern over her slow-starting tendencies, particularly in a race that may be slowly run which could also play against her given she lacked a turn of foot last season.

However, in a race where most of her rivals look to have little obvious reason to improve more than a pound or two, she stands out as one of few that could and any 6/1 or bigger appeals.