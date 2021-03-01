Rhys Williams' Monday Racing Tips: NAP in the last at Wolverhampton

A weak race presents an opportunity



Frame Rate: Wolverhampton 19.50: 1 point each-way

A very weak contest closes the card this evening at Dunstall Park and while the market unsurprisingly has the top three rated horses as the front three in the market, I think the market has one of them wrong.

Frame Rate ran well over C&D two starts ago when finishing a close fifth behind G For Gabrial. While the four who finished in front of him haven't done much to enhance the form since, it did show that Frame Rate retained the ability he showed when trained by Iain Jardine following a poor run over hurdles on his debut for Carroll Gray.

Frame Rate ran in a jumpers' bumper on his latest start at Lingfield and ran well behind Bailarico. Held up at the back of the field, he was pushed along in last leaving the back straight and was still in a share of last turning the final bend before running on strongly to finish fifth.

Frame Rate is slow but is he proven over this distance and might get the ideal tactical setup to help gain a second victory on his 34th start. He's drawn in stall 1 so should be able to get a prominent position on the rail early on.

They might have to make the running on Villanelle to try to bring her stamina into play while a few others have made the running recently so it may be a well run race for the grade. That would be ideal for Frame Rate and he has the added benefit of Tyler Heard's overly generous 7lb claim.

One to note...

Rumoroso returns to the track after an 888-day break in the 3.25 at Punchestown on his first start for Willie Mullins. He made most of the running on his hurdles debut for Gabriel Leenders at Bordeaux until being caught on the run in and that form is of a decent standard.

However, there is a note of caution for those thinking of diving in at a short price, even allowing for the few options of significant dangers. The track at Bordeaux favours front runners and he raced keenly that day which resulted in him being allowed to stride on in front.

Therefore, there's a good chance he will be keen again today and if that does occur, he may be found out in the closing stages by the very testing conditions.

