Rhys Williams' Monday Racing Tips: Licit to add to sole success

Promising first run for new yard

Ripon 16:50: Licit 1pt e/w 7/1

The closing amateur riders handicap at Ripon could be strongly run. Lord Torranaga is a frequent front runner, Whitwell is back down in trip and has led or raced very handily over a bit further and Lockdown Dream has often raced prominently or led.

That could set the race up for one of their rivals to close late and while My Brother Mike could repeat his late-charging heroics from Nottingham, I think Licit is an interesting runner on her second start for Tim Easterby.

She proved to be rather frustrating during her time with Mohamed Moubarak and only managed one win and she bled on her final time in his care.

Bought at the Tattersalls July Sale not long after for 5,500gns, she joined Tim Easterby and ran an encouraging race on her first start for him over a trip that looked on the sharp side for her at Carlisle.

She raced about three quarters of the way down the field on the inside and was in a share of second last with three furlongs to go. Still travelling well, she was initially angled towards the outside and then back inside once that path looked likely to be blocked off. Driven along with about 1½ furlongs to go, she ran on well late on without ever challenging the leaders to finish sixth.

In a race that favoured those who raced handily early on, Licit did well to finish so close particularly over a trip that was on the sharp side and the combination of a step back in trip and a likely strong pace today can see her in a better light.

There is a concern that she might want the ground a bit softer and there's always a worry that the issues that arose in her time with Moubarak might resurface and she won't build on the Carlisle run.

However, I think Licit has the potential to be another successful cheap purchase at the HIT sales for Easterby and although the market has taken away some of the edge in her price this morning I still think her chance is being underestimated with any 6/1 or bigger appealing.