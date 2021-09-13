Rhys Williams' Monday Racing Tips: Huge priced duo appeal at Kempton

Shaped better than the result on debut

Kempton 18:15: Salta Resta 0.5pt e/w 100/1

This is a fairly weak fillies' novice race and while she has plenty to find based on the bare form of her debut, I think Salta Resta could run better than her huge price suggests.

She made her debut over seven furlongs at this track last month and was soon in front. She raced a bit greenly on the bend but still held the lead and went a length clear turning into the home straight. She was pushed along and joined for the lead just over two furlongs out and was left behind by the front pair soon after. She was still in contention for a place with just over a furlong to go before fading rapidly late on and finishing last.

That was a stronger race than the one Salta Resta contests today with Fast Attack going on to contest a Group 2 next time while Ebtsama was beaten only four lengths by Zain Claudette on debut and Candy Kitten has since been beaten a neck at Thirsk by an 80-rated filly.

The drop back to six furlongs looks likely to suit Salta Resta and it could be that her tame finishing effort was connected to her wind as a tongue tie now goes on.

It may turn out that she's just a weak finisher and was a bit flattered to stay in touch for so long due to her early position on debut but I can't let her go unbacked at such a huge price given that she did show some ability. Any 50/1 or bigger appeals.

Showed promise in a strong race on debut

Kempton 18:45: Cape Cornwall Rose 0.5pt e/w 125/1

This could be quite a strong fillies' maiden with Thakrah and Commandment already having shown a good level of ability and some interesting newcomers in opposition but once again it's a big-priced filly whose chance I think the market is underestimating.

Cape Cornwall Rose made her debut over C&D last month. She was a bit slowly away and having initially raced in midfield on the outside, she made headway while racing keenly to be in second leaving the back straight. She was still travelling well entering the home straight before being pushed along to challenge the leader with two furlongs to go. She was left behind by that rival but was still in fourth a furlong out before dropping away and being beaten 12½ lengths in eighth.

The winner, Tinderbox, has disappointed since but she was sent off at 5/1 for the Prestige Stakes at Goodwood. The runner up, Silk Romance, has since won a maiden by 5½ lengths at Newmarket with the favourite for today's race, Thakrah, back in fourth. The third, Banshee, won next time and finished fourth in the May Hill while the fourth, Designer, has run well in defeat in a good novice race at Newcastle since.

That was a strong race so for Cape Cornwall Rose to stay in contention for as long as she did having done a few things wrong early on suggests that she has some ability.

It may be that she would ideally want stepping back in trip to six furlongs considering how well she travelling before weakening and there's always the risk that she could get stuck wide being drawn in stall 14 but once again I can't let her go unbacked at such a huge price given the ability she showed on debut. Any 50/1 or bigger appeals.