Rhys Williams Monday Racing Tips: Go West for an opportunity in w/o favourite market

W/o the fav market offers an opportunity

Kelso 15.10: 1pt win Wicked West w/o the favourite 9/4

Word Has It bolted up at Carlisle last time and may well add to that victory again in front running fashion. Rather than go down the bad each-way route in opposing him, I think there's potentially a better opportunity in the w/o favourite market.

Cailin Dearg heads that particular market on her second start for Rose Dobbin. She won a Wexford bumper prior to joining Dobbin and looked quite promising but she was soon left behind in the straight at Wetherby on hurdling debut and that wasn't a particularly strong race so I'm taking her on.

Wicked West fell at the last on his hurdling debut at Newcastle on his most recent start but had run a very promising race up to that point. Always in a prominent position, he went to the front turning the final bend before being joined by Tommy's Oscar at 3 out. He was headed by that rival between the final two hurdles but was still in second when reaching for the last and coming down.

Tommy's Oscar is now rated 132 over hurdles, the runner up Here We Have It had been narrowly beaten in a bumper on rules debut and the third, Archi's Affaire, is rated 112.

Wicked West can be a bit keen so the likely good pace that Word Has It will set today should be a positive for him. The stiff finish is a slight concern, as is coming into the race on the back of a fall, but I think he's shown the most ability of those outside the favourite over hurdles and he's a bet at 6/4 or bigger.