Rhys Williams' Monday Racing Tips: 66/1 Control Me to spring a big surprise

Positive trainer switch could bring about a revival

Newton Abbot 13:00: Control Me 1pt win 66/1

Masterdream heads the market for the opening selling handicap hurdle at Newton Abbot and if he can repeat the level he ran to in Jersey last time (tongue tie on for the first time that day) then he will be tough to beat but he has to show he can repeat that away from a race that was effectively a match.

There are a few horses making their first start for a new yard at the bottom of the weights who could improve for the trainer switch and it's one of those who appeals at a huge price given the degree to which the change in trainer is a positive.

Control Me was a winner of a 2m4f maiden point at Bangor on her debut in February 2018 despite being green and making a bad mistake at the last. It wasn't an outstanding field that she beat that day but the runner up, Jimmi Chew, has gone on to be rated 101 over fences while Jobsonfire came down at 2 out and he's now rated 117 over hurdles.

She ran in a point to point bumper on her next start at Exeter but she still looked green and was never travelling particularly well at any stage, racing on the outside throughout. She was still in touch early in the home straight before dropping away late and being beaten 32 lengths.

Control Me was bought for £10,000 by Dai Rees following that, seemingly with pointing in mind but that didn't go to plan as she jumped poorly on both starts. She did run better than the margin beaten suggests at Trecoed on the second of those two runs as she stayed in contention until dropping away quickly just before turning into the home straight.

Control Me's only start for Rees was in a good novice hurdle for the time of year at Ffos Las and she was understandably outclassed while still jumping poorly.

She left that yard and joined Sarah Robinson and had three starts over hurdles for her last season. She showed a little ability on the first of those starts despite making plenty of mistakes yet again but showed nothing at Bangor or on handicap debut at Exeter.

On that evidence, she wouldn't be better than a mark of 23 never mind 73 but I think there's the potential for a major revival as she makes her first start for Bernard Llewellyn.

Control Me's former trainer, Sarah Robinson, hasn't had a horse even be placed under rules since April 2009 and her last winner was in March 2008. It is also worth noting that Monty Massini, who could barely put one foot in front of the other on most starts for Robinson, showed more ability again once leaving her and running for John Flint last season, so it wouldn't be a surprise if Control Me was capable of bouncing back for Llewellyn at some point.

It's interesting that cheekpieces are applied today for the first time as she hasn't always travelled too sweetly in her races so this may bring about some improvement.

It may be that any improvement will only come down the line rather than today or that she just isn't as good as she was once was and her jumping might let her down again but Control Me showed enough ability early in her career to suggest that she could be capable of being better than 73 and any 33/1 or bigger appeals.