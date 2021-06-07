Rhys Williams' Monday Racing Tips: Charlie to leave rivals chasing him home

Promise in both point runs

Listowel 14:35: Chase Me Charlie 0.5pt e/w 33/1

Former smart flat horse Pythion heads the market for this maiden hurdle but his two efforts over hurdles so far haven't been particularly encouraging. This is a weak race, however, so he may still be too good for his rivals but there are potentially dangerous rivals. The Dara Man was an intended selection but the early morning market took care of the value in his price. He showed promise in points and his first two bumpers and I wouldn't be surprised if he's had a wind op since his last run.

The other horse that caught my attention, and this one hasn't been picked up by the market yet, is Chase Me Charlie. There was a long gap between his two runs in Irish points but he showed enough promise in both to suggest that he has the ability to be competitive in a race of this quality.

On debut at Loughrea, he travelled well for a long way and was in a clear fourth chasing the leading group of three going to the last in the back. He was pushed along after and couldn't make any more progress, eventually fading to finish fifth. Three of the first four home in that race are now rated 121+ over hurdles in Britain.

Chase Me Charlie was off for 497 days after that before returning at Monksgrange. Having been held up, he started to make headway going down the back straight and made a big move to be just behind the leaders after 4 out. He was last of a very tightly-packed leading group of five leaving the back straight and was pushed along turning the bend to move into third entering the home straight. He came under stronger pressure after and had little left after 2 out before falling at the last.

There are mixed signals from the form of this race but the runner up is now rated 124 over hurdles in Britain and the sixth is rated 113 over hurdles.

The way that Chase Me Charlie travelled for a long way in these races suggests that he has enough ability to be competitive in a weak maiden hurdle. While I think he might ideally want a bit further than 2m, this looks a more suitable test for him than the 3m in points given how he faded late on in those races.

Having had another long break since that second run, Chase Me Charlie might be fragile and could have had a problem that won't allow him to show the ability that he did in points. It would also be a concern if they repeat the riding tactics used in those two points as I think it will be beneficial to be prominent in this race.

Despite those concerns, there is such little depth in quality in this race that he makes some appeal at a big price and is a bet at 16/1 or bigger.