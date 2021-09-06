Rhys Williams' Monday Racing Tips: Chadlington Lad to build on debut promise

Green on debut

Newcastle 19:25: Chadlington Lad 1pt win w/o the favourite 4/1

Wild Lion is the odds-on favourite for this seven-furlong maiden and faces much easier opposition than on the first two starts of his career. If he repeats the level he showed on his first two starts then he will be very tough to beat.

There is a question over that given he's returning from a long break and I think the more attractive option is to play in the without the favourite market, particularly considering the obvious issues if trying to back anything each-way in this race.

Spiritofthenorth has largely been consistent through his 14-start career so far but I have a doubt over whether he wants dropping back to the shortest trip he's raced over since being a two-year-old.

Willard Creek showed some promise when a bit green on debut at Redcar but the market clearly hasn't missed that.

Overlooked by the market

The market has overlooked the promise of Chadlington Lad's debut at Haydock. He initially raced in midfield before being tightened up a little on the first bend and he raced a bit greenly early in the home straight.

He dropped back into last with three furlongs to go and was shaken along but couldn't get a clear path on the rail and was hampered with two furlongs to go. Angled out, he couldn't make much headway but ran on quite well despite showing inexperience and he galloped out strongly after the line.

That was a stronger maiden than the one Chadlington Lad contests today. The winner, Nine Tales, won again next time, while the fourth and sixth have both won since and the third and fifth have been placed in maidens since.

I expect this race will be stronger run with Spiritofthenorth in the field and that is likely to be more suitable for Chadlington Lad. As well as being mentally sharper today, that could also bring improvement from him.

It may turn out that he's more of a long term handicap prospect but I think Chadlington Lad has the ability to be more competitive than the market suggests and 3/1 or bigger appeals in the without the favourite market.