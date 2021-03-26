Rhys Williams' Friday Racing Tips: Strong pace to suit Halwa Azyan

Troubled passages have been an issue

Lingfield 15:25: Halwa Azyan 1pt win 6/1

The configuration of the track and the way races are often run at Lingfield lends itself to trouble in running or horses ending up very wide on the final bend.

Halwa Azyan has encountered the former on both of her starts at the track this year. On the first of those occasions, she was drawn very wide over 6f and was dropped out at the back of the field. She still ended up being pushed out about five wide on the first bend and was in a share of last with two furlongs to go. Once in the straight, she was faced with a wall of horses and had to be switched inside and out to try to get a clear run and could only be put under strong pressure once she had no chance of winning.

She was better drawn over today's C&D two starts ago but once again found traffic trouble. Held up at the back of the field, she managed to squeeze through a tight gap on the final bend but then got blocked with just over a furlong to go. Switched outside, she was still in sixth 100 yards out before finishing strongly under hands and heels to finish fourth.

She raced more prominently last time at Wolverhampton but once again found some trouble when getting stuck on the inside with just over two furlongs to go. She had to deal with some bumping to get a clear run but by the time she was in the clear, the front pair had got a crucial break over her and she couldn't get close enough to challenge them.

Today's race is likely to be strongly run and that should suit Halwa Ayzan, not only in terms of settling early on but it also increases the chance of the field becoming more strung out and less chance of her finding trouble in running. I think she can show that she's better than her rating of 50 under these circumstances and any 9/2 or bigger appeals.