Rhys Williams' Friday Racing Tips: Soft ground-loving duo overlooked at Ascot

One poor run caused market overreaction

Ascot 15:30: Edgewood 1pt e/w 16/1

This six-furlong handicap looks a wide-open contest and plenty come into it on the back of good runs. However, there are two horses who were well beaten on their latest starts who have gained my attention.

Edgewood progressed well last season, winning off 71 to start the season at Hamilton and ending it rated 84. His performance in defeat at Doncaster when fifth to Tranchee can be upgraded too. He raced keenly under restraint towards the back of the field in a slowly-run race and was pushed along with two furlongs to go. He stayed on from that point but could never challenge the leaders. The pace of that race was completely against him so he did well to finish so close.

He ran flat on his last start of the season at Haydock when he was reported to have never been travelling having been sent off favourite.

Without that run, for which there's a clear excuse for him underperforming, I think Edgewood would be much nearer the front of the market today. The stiff track and ground will suit him and he showed last season that he can win off a break. The Doncaster run suggested that there could still be room off his mark of 84 and any 10/1 or bigger appeals.

Return to softer ground will suit

Ascot 15:30: Marly 0.5pt e/w 20/1

Marly joined John Ryan at the end of last year having previously been trained in France by Andrea Marcialis. She ran ok on her first start for him at Chelmsford and then improved on that at Doncaster with a visor on for the first time.

She was a bit slowly away and had to be pushed along early on towards the back of the field. She started to make headway about two furlongs out and was just behind the leaders with a furlong to go. She continued to plug on under pressure but couldn't make any more ground from that point and finished fourth.

She ran in the Abernant on her latest start and was understandably outclassed, finishing a well beaten last of seven.

Along with the race being too strong for her, I think the ground was also far too quick for her at Newmarket and it was likely quicker than ideal prior to that at Doncaster.

She was a fairly comfortable winner of a Deauville handicap in testing ground last summer and had looked most at home in France on such ground, so the softer ground today is likely to bring about some improvement from her.

She doesn't look the easiest ride but I think this is the best chance she's had since joining John Ryan to show her true ability and any 14/1 or bigger appeals.