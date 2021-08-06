Rhys Williams' Friday Racing Tips: Ideal scenario for Symbolize

On the 'wrong side' on last two starts

Thirsk 15:20: Symbolize 1pt win 7/2

Symbolize is the lowest rated of the four runners in this conditions race but I think the softening ground and likely tactical setup of this race gives him a better chance than the ratings suggest.

He finished second on his first start of this season at Newmarket and then ran well for a long way in the Victoria Cup before dropping away late and being beaten five lengths.

On his last two starts, he's been on the unfavoured part of the track. In the Buckingham Palace at Royal Ascot, he raced on the far side and cruised to the front of that group with around two furlongs to go but they were a long way behind the near side group and he finished ten lengths behind the winner while only being half a length behind the first home on his side of the track.

He once again ended up on the 'wrong side' in the Bunbury Cup last time. He finished third of the far side group but they were some way behind the near side and he was beaten 7¼ lengths.

The ground at Thirsk is already good to soft and with further rain forecast it could turn soft by this race which would suit Symbolize more than some of his rivals. Lord Of The Lodge has been taken out of two races this season due to the ground when it was soft and heavy and he finished some way behind Symbolize when they met in the Jersey last season on soft ground. Prince Eiji has also been taken out of two races this season due to the ground when it was good to soft and soft, although he has run well on soft ground in the past.

The likely tactics in this race could also play in Symbolize's favour. Azano and Lord Of The Lodge can both front run so they may take each other on for the lead while Prince Eiji is dropping back in trip so I expect he won't be too far away from the lead either. That could result in a strong pace being set and Symbolize can track that and look to pounce late.

It is a bit concerning that he's not found as much as seemed likely late in the race on a couple of occasions this season but I think this scenario gives him the chance to show his best and any 3/1 or bigger appeals.

Encouraging signs from first run in handicap chase

Wexford 19:15: Blackjack Boy 0.5pt win 9/1

Blackjack Boy was a fairly easy winner on his first start in a handicap hurdle last season at Listowel off 100 and while his results since have taken a nosedive, I thought there were signs at Limerick last time that he could be coming back to form.

After winning at Listowel, he ran awfully at Kilbeggan and he showed very little in three starts in beginners chases in which the nearest he finished behind the winner was 62 lengths.

However, he showed more at Limerick on handicap chase debut last time until unseating at 3 out. His jumping was a mixed bag, putting in some spectacular leaps but struggling to get himself out of trouble when in tight. He travelled strongly towards the front of the chasing group going down the back straight for the final time before seeming to jump into the back of a rival at 3 out which caused him to pitch slightly on landing and sent his rider out of the saddle.

There is a concern that any further rain this evening may turn the ground softer than ideal for Blackjack Boy and his jumping will be put under more pressure down in trip on a sharp track.

However, the way he was travelling at Limerick when unseating suggests that he likely would have been competitive at the finish so his rating of 99 could underplay his ability over fences and any 8/1 or bigger appeals.

Rider's claim a steal

Tipperary 19:30: Secret Sea 1pt win 4/1

Secret Sea has looked transformed since the tongue tie was applied three starts ago and she has a good chance tonight of making it two from two on the flat since joining Eoin Doyle.

She showed some ability on the flat for John Oxx as a three-year-old and stepped up on that when winning at Ballinrobe two starts ago for Doyle. Always travelling well in a prominent position, she was merely nudged along to make ground to join the leader with just over a furlong to go before quickening away with ease to win by 2¾ lengths.

She's been put up 9lb for that win but Jody Townend takes the ride in this lady riders' handicap and Townend being able to claim 5lb in such a race is legalised theft.

Secret Sea ran well in testing conditions when fourth at Navan last season so hopefully the very testing ground tonight will be no issue for her and physically she looks the type to improve with time so there could be more to come from her. Any 7/2 or bigger appeals.

Promise on second start for new yard

Tipperary 19:30: Summer House 0.5pt win 10/1

Summer House was a 50,000gns purchase out of Saeed bin Suroor's yard last year to join Andrew Kinirons having won on debut and then finished fifth at Haydock on her second start.

She didn't show too much promise on her first start for her new yard at Roscommon over a trip that was on the sharp side but she stepped up on that last with at the Curragh over two miles.

She raced quite keenly in a prominent position on the outside and was pushed along in fourth entering the home straight. She was squeezed out of a gap around two furlongs out and again a furlong out, which halted her momentum slightly, but she kept responding to driving to finish seventh.

That was a stronger race than the one she contests tonight and it could be that Summer House is now reaching peak fitness on her third start after a long break. She drops back to a more suitable trip and has a positive jockey booking with Maxine O'Sullivan taking the ride.

The ground will be an unknown for Summer House but her action suggests that it may be fine. It is a slight concern that she went sharply right at the end of the race at Roscommon and she looked to be edging slightly right at the Curragh so a repeat of that wouldn't help her chance tonight.

However, in a race of mostly exposed horses, I think there could be more to come from Summer House and any 10/1 or bigger appeals.