Rhys Williams' Friday Racing Tips: Hollow to bounce back in easier company

Chucked in the deep end on last two runs

Down Royal 13:50: Hollow Sound 1.5pt win w/o the fav 8/1

Irish Poseidon heads the market for this maiden hurdle and he's shown a fairly good level of ability in all three starts over hurdles, improving one place on each start. Rather than taking him on, I think there's a more appealing option in the without the favourite market where one horse, who has arguably shown as much ability as Irish Poseidon over hurdles, has been overlooked.

Hollow Sound showed a good level of ability in all six starts in bumpers on a variety of ground.

He drew clear in impressive fashion at Galway before chasing home Pencilfulloflead at this track and then finishing third on his final start in a bumper behind Eric Bloodaxe and Wide Receiver.

On hurdling debut at Navan, he ran well in defeat when finishing third. He chased The Priests Leap with the pair clear of the rest of the field for much of the race and they turned into the home straight upsides while still a few lengths clear of their nearest rival. Hollow Sound got in a bit close to 3 out but he continued upsides The Priests Leap until being pushed along and coming under pressure after 2 out. He couldn't match the leading pair after the last and was beaten 7¾ lengths in third.

The winner, Jungle Juction, was given a rating of 133 over hurdles following his next start while the runner up, The Priests Leap, is now rated 122 over hurdles. That arguably makes that piece of form as strong as any of those other than Irish Poseidon have achieved over hurdles.

Hollow Sound's two runs since, one over hurdles and one on the flat, have been against top class opposition and unsurprisingly he's found it too tough. He was beaten a long way out in the Supreme behind Shishkin and was then one of a quintet of Comer trained/owner runners in a Group 2 at Hoppegarten in November. He was still travelling quite well in sixth turning the final bend but had nothing left from 1½ furlongs out in the testing conditions.

Hollow Sound now steps back into far more suitable company in this maiden hurdle and I think he will be suited by going right-handed as he showed a tendency to jump right in the Supreme. A return to the more prominent tactics used in bumpers and on hurdling debut at Navan would also help his cause.

There is a chance that he may need the run after a break and that he would ideally want the ground to be a bit softer but he showed that he can run well on good ground earlier in his career in two bumpers at Kilbeggan and Galway so hopefully that won't be an issue.

Given the quality of his form, I think he should be much shorter in the without the favourite market and any 4/1 or bigger appeals.