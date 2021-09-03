Rhys Williams' Friday Racing Tips: Coolamber to break his maiden

Much weaker race than his previous two under rules

Kilbeggan 16:37: Coolamber 1pt win 28/1

This maiden hurdle isn't going to take much winning with one of the current joint favourites being rated 97 and I think there's the potential for a shock result.

Coolamber might just be capable of delivering such a result on his return to the track after 153 days off. He started his career in points and showed some ability including on debut when chasing home Stellar Magic, who went on to win two novice hurdles, and Pay The Piper, who is three from four under rules and rated 140.

He looked in need of a sharper test in points so it was surprising that a 2m7½f maiden hurdle in testing ground was the choice for his first start under rules. He raced a shade keenly in midfield and he travelled strongly into contention after jumping 3 out but once pushed along on the final bend, he raced awkwardly and was soon left behind by the front pair.

That was a much stronger race than the one he contests today with the winner going on to run in the Albert Bartlett, the second now rated 132 and the third, fourth and fifth all now rated 112+.

Coolamber was dropped back in trip to 2m4f for his next start and after initially racing in midfield, he raced keenly to take the lead early on the final circuit. He continued to hold that position before dropping away very quickly with half a mile to go and finished tailed off.

Coolamber was declared a non-runner the following day due to being lame so that may partly explain his poor performance. Given that he was a non-runner due to nasal discharge later that month it may also be that he had a separate underlying issue which has been sorted since that last run.

It is concerning that he's looked to hang left on the bends and weaken tamely under pressure, the latter also having been the case in points, but this is a far weaker race than either of the two maiden hurdles that he's contested and a repeat of the ability that he showed on rules debut at Fairyhouse would put him in with a good chance.

A hood goes on for the first time today which may help him to settle better early on and I hope that they ride him handily from the off given the sharp nature of this track and that he's down in trip to two miles. It might turn out that Coolamber is just a weak finisher or that he will need to go left-handed to show his true ability under rules but I think his chance has been overlooked in a weak contest and any 14/1 or bigger appeals.

Tongue tie could bring improvement

Kilbeggan 16:37: Miss Ohio 0.5pt win 66/1

The other at an even bigger price who makes some appeal is Miss Ohio. She showed some ability on debut in a bumper at Ballinrobe last year but hadn't shown much promise since then until catching the eye on her latest start over today's C&D.

Held up in second last early on, she raced quite keenly and she was still a long way back when diving at the first hurdle on the final circuit. She was in third last turning towards 2 out and her rider only offered brief encouragement to make headway. He continued to offer minor encouragement once in the home straight and Miss Ohio stayed on late to finish eighth while appearing to have more left to offer.

It was reported that Miss Ohio flipped her palate in running so the first time application of a tongue tie today should help and allow her jockey to give a more vigorous ride.

It may be that very low-grade handicaps will be Miss Ohio's level and even a weak maiden hurdle such as this will be too strong for her and she also has to show that she can finish a race off well when in contention but I can't let her go unbacked in such a moderate contest and any 33/1 or bigger appeals.