Today's Horse Racing Tips: Trainer Richards set for a good afternoon at Carlisle

Carlisle jumps
Racing returns to Carlisle for the first time in seven months on Thursday

Alan heads to Carlisle on Thursday and their first jumps' fixture of the season, and he is backing trainer Nicky Richards to have a pair of winners...

"Stamina is very much his forte and he'll see out the 3m well if his jumping can hold up. He certainly is well treated on his old hurdling form."

Back Court Dreaming @ 13/27.60 in the 14:26 at Carlisle

Richards can start afternoon on high with Amberose

12:20 Carlisle - Back Amberose @ 15/28.6

Trainer Nicky Richards has some good chances on the Carlisle card for Thursday, and I am backing a pair of his runners starting with Amberose in the opener at 12:20 for conditional jockeys.

The return to the track is very much a plus for this 7yo mare who has won twice around here in the past - including November last term over slightly shorter, a race in which she travelled sweetly.

She made her return for the season in a similar grade at Perth last time and she'll be fitter for that given that was her first start for 208 days.

Jockey Danny McMenamin has won on her twice and is her regular pilot, and she gets the nod from a mark of 110.

Dreaming looks a well treated chaser despite fall

14:26 Carlisle - Back Court Dreaming @ 13/27.4

I am hoping for the Richards double in the 14:26 with Court Dreaming, who looks very well treated over fences.

Good ground suits this horse, and at the time of writing, the surface was on the decent side.

He fell at Hexham when last seen but he would have played a part in the end. His jumping has been a cause for concern in patches, therefore the addition of cheekpieces on Thursday is a plus, as they should sharpen his mind and focus on the job.

Stamina is very much his forte and he'll see out the 3m well if his jumping can hold up. He certainly is well treated on his old hurdling form.

